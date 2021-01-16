Reverse offering: Sand Springs church uses collection plate to bless others in community

“Starting the new year, we were praying what we wanted to do,” Gunn said. “We always say it’s the people who are the church. It’s the people who are on the front lines of ministry. We had this thought of putting our money where our mouth is. It was a big step of faith. It’s not like we have a bunch of money in the bank.”

Laura Hamilton and her husband drew an envelope with one of the more significant amounts of cash. Hamilton and her family pooled their money together with two other families and purchased a fridge, Walmart gift cards, groceries and shoes for a woman who lives in a transitional home for domestic violence.

Hamilton, principal at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, said the opportunity to bless others in need has changed the perspective of both her and her family.

“I’ve just been so blessed,” she said. “I don’t hurt for these things. My husband and I have talked that we should do this with our own income.”

Troy Zickefoose decided how he would use his reverse offering when he said a lady and her young daughter outside a storefront in town, waiting for a ride.