Reverse offering: Sand Springs church uses collection plate to bless others in community

Church That Matters Pastor Rusty Gunn and his staff wanted their congregation to begin 2021 with a shift in perspective.
During the first Sunday service of the new year, Gunn wanted to illustrate this point with a simple request. Instead of their typical viewing toward the front of the sanctuary, Gunn asked church members to turn their chairs around and face the back.
“I stood behind them and instead of them looking at me, it was a visual reminder that (the church) is out there,” Gunn said. “It’s out of this building where people are hurting and wanting to hear about Jesus. We wanted to think outside the box so we reversed the script.”
Continuing the theme of reversing the script, Gunn and the church decided to switch things up when it came to passing the collection plate. After members submitted their tithes and offerings, members then had the opportunity to come to take envelopes containing various amounts of cash.
Their mission was simple: take that money normally giving in the collection plate and bless those around them in need.
“Some paid a bill for somebody, some helped somebody with a need and bought groceries,” Gunn said. “Somebody bought a refrigerator for somebody else. One family gave an extravagant tip at a restaurant.”
Gunn said the idea for the reverse offering came during a meeting of the church staff.
“Starting the new year, we were praying what we wanted to do,” Gunn said. “We always say it’s the people who are the church. It’s the people who are on the front lines of ministry. We had this thought of putting our money where our mouth is. It was a big step of faith. It’s not like we have a bunch of money in the bank.”
Laura Hamilton and her husband drew an envelope with one of the more significant amounts of cash. Hamilton and her family pooled their money together with two other families and purchased a fridge, Walmart gift cards, groceries and shoes for a woman who lives in a transitional home for domestic violence.
Hamilton, principal at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, said the opportunity to bless others in need has changed the perspective of both her and her family.
“I’ve just been so blessed,” she said. “I don’t hurt for these things. My husband and I have talked that we should do this with our own income.”
Troy Zickefoose decided how he would use his reverse offering when he said a lady and her young daughter outside a storefront in town, waiting for a ride.
“The lady had no permanent home so I came up to her and told her what I was doing,” Zickefoose said. “She was very receptive. I was able to pray with her in the entry way. By the time I left there, I felt like I had truly helped someone.
“It really motivated me. It was an eye-opener to look around because there are people in need all around us. I wanted to see if I could go sell something so I could give something else away.”
Stephanie Lawrence, her husband and three children chose to bless three people with their reverse offering which they came across at a local gas station.
“We struggle financially ourselves so it felt good to put our own problems aside and help others,” Lawrence said. “We walked up and said we want to help them with their gas. And there was a lady there we felt like we were pulled to her. She’d had a rough day and told us this was the perfect moment. We gave her some additional money. It just felt great to experience that.”
Along with the acts of kindness, the experience gave several members the opportunity to begin new relationships.
Joanna Nicholson and her family were able to help a young woman and her family in need with essentials like space heaters, a Crockpot and several bags of groceries. Nicholson said she got to talk with the woman, who has struggled with addiction and abuse.
“It’s a really great way to love like Jesus did, in a way that shows dignity,” Nicholson said. “It’s opened doors for continued relationship.”
