Residents’ Rights Month draws attention to long-term care facilities' residents

Across the country each October, residents of long-term care facilities, along with their family members, facility staff members and others, mark Residents’ Rights Month, a time set aside to honor the rights of facilities’ residents and highlight awareness of the dignity, respect and value they deserve.

For Chris Gruszeczki, a long-term care ombudsman supervisor for the Indian Nations Council of Governments’ Area Agency on Aging, it’s also a good time to note the critical need for additional ombudsman volunteers in the residential care facilities in Tulsa, Osage and Creek counties.

“We need many more volunteers,” she said. “During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers were not allowed to visit long-term care facilities.”

But since June, “volunteers may once again visit residents in nursing homes, assisted living and residential care facilities, so we are actively recruiting,” she said.

Gruszeczki said volunteers go through a screening process to be sure they have no conflicts of interest, attend a training program, and undergo a background check. Then they commit to visiting their designated facility for two hours per week and attend monthly meetings for ongoing training.

“Volunteers help by educating residents about their rights and encouraging them to advocate for themselves,” she said, but in many cases, they speak on behalf of the residents when needed.

“Residents are often afraid to speak up on their own behalf,” Gruszeczki said, “believing that staff will retaliate in some way. Because the volunteers are present every week, they build trusting relationships with the residents, who will then confide concerns to them.”

She said ombudsman volunteers regularly save the day by letting a facility’s administrator or director of nursing know about situations that need to be corrected, often without identifying the specific resident who raised the concern.

“If one resident is being treated badly, others probably are, too, so the volunteer can present the problem as affecting all the residents,” Gruszeczki said. “The problem might be a particular staff member who routinely ‘forgets’ to give residents their baths or does not give them medications on time, which can affect resident sleep patterns or make their next dose too soon.

“It could also be a functional issue, like a wheelchair that needs a new brake, or a mattress that is so worn it gives the resident a backache,” she said. “Volunteers can advocate for the resident to get their bath in the evening instead of the morning, when they like to sleep in, or remind staff that the resident hates broccoli or wants milk with every meal.

“Every aspect of facility life can be helped with the support of an ombudsman volunteer.”

Gruszeczki said friends and relatives of people who live in care facilities can also help ensure that residents are receiving proper care and treatment by visiting often and paying attention to what they see, hear and even smell.

“If something does not seem right, ask about it. Get to know the staff and their roles so you know the right person to address with a concern,” she said. “Know your resident’s rights, and advocate for them.”

Gruszeczki said anyone who isn’t getting the answers they need or is having issues that were reported but not resolved should call an ombudsman. Long-term care ombudsmen routinely visit care facilities and meet with residents to hear their concerns and assure that their rights are respected.

INCOG’s long-term care ombudsmen who serve Tulsa, Creek and Osage counties are Chris Gruszeczki, 918-359-1021; Cathy Sullins, 918-359-1020; and Lesley Smiley, 918-359-1022.

Complaints about abuse and/or neglect also can be made to the Oklahoma State Department of Health at 405-426-8200 or Adult Protective Services at 800-522-3511.