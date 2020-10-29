Residents can discard pumpkins at Sand Springs M.e.t. Recycling Center

Sand Springs residents can dispose of their pumpkins after the trick-or-treat season ends.

The M.e.t. and Full Sun Composting are partnering for the third annual Great Pumpkin Rescue, in an effort to bring awareness to the issue of food waste. Residents can drop off their holiday gourds, squash and pumpkins free of charge at the Sand Springs M.e.t. Recycling Center, located at 105 E. Morrow Rd., throughout the month of November beginning on Saturday.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations, candles, plastics or stickers before dropping them off.

All pumpkins that are dropped off will be composted by Full Sun Composting. Compost will be available to residents who participated in this event in the spring of 2021 from Full Sun.

Locations in Bixby, Broken Arrow, Owasso and Tulsa are also participating in the Great Pumpkin Rescue.

The Sand Springs M.e.t. Recycling Center is open from 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. every day. For more information, call 918-584-0584 or email met@metrecycle.com.