Residential fireworks permits go on sale beginning today

Permits go on sale starting today for Sand Springs residents who wish to set off fireworks at their homes within the city limits over the Fourth of July holiday.

The mandatory permits cost $20 and will allow the purchaser to shoot fireworks at the residence listed on their permit between 6 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, and between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

No other use of fireworks is allowed outside of these times, city Fire Marshal Mike Nobles said.

He said residents with permits can set off fireworks in residential streets provided that doing so doesn’t hinder traffic and all debris is removed.

Fees collected from the sale of permits help offset the overtime costs associated with police and fire officials who patrol neighborhoods to ensure that fireworks are being discharged responsibly and with a valid permit, Nobles said.

Without the permit, he said, the preset court fine for illegally discharging fireworks within the city limits is $171.

However, a maximum fine of $500 plus court costs can be imposed for serious or repeat violations.