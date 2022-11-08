Republican Clay Staires of Skiatook wins House District 66 seat

Voters in a reconfigured House District 66 chose Republican Clay Staires of Skiatook to be their voice in the state House of Representatives for the next two years, handing him 70% of the vote Tuesday night to 30% for his opponent, Democrat James Rankin of Sand Springs.

In final but unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Staires received 8,845 votes to Rankin’s 3,814 votes.

“It’s a big night — a very big night,” Staires said Tuesday evening as the final numbers trickled in. “We are very happy with the results tonight.

“I’m feeling great,” he said. “It’s been a two-year push, and focusing on something for two years, … it’s great to have the culmination and to finish ahead and win this thing. It feels great.”

As a result of the recent redistricting process, HD 66, which previously comprised most of Sand Springs and only a few small areas outside the city, now also encompasses Sperry and Skiatook and a substantial swath of the surrounding rural Tulsa and Osage counties.

The district had been represented by Republican Rep. Jadine Nollan of Sand Springs for 12 years before she was forced out by term limits.

Rankin was matter-of-fact about the election results Tuesday evening.

“It is what it is,” he said. “It’s disappointing for me, but God’s in control.

“I was hoping that my community would turn out for me, but that doesn’t seem to have happened.”

Rankin, 63, said the redrawn district lines don’t seem to have been particularly beneficial to the Sand Springs area.

As to whether he might run again, he said he didn’t even want to speculate.

“I’m a veterinarian, and I really like doing that,” he said, adding that perhaps he “better keep my day job.”

Staires said Tuesday evening that he had apologized earlier to those at his watch party for relying on a cliché but then told them, “Now the work begins.”

“I have to be honest,” he said, “I look forward to learning what all that work is. I’m looking forward to going to Oklahoma City and locking arms with people who are passionate about the things I’m passionate about for Oklahoma.

“I’m looking forward to getting our government working for us,” he said.”

Staires, 58, grew up near Avant, about 12 miles north of Skiatook, at the Shepherd’s Fold Christian camp, which his parents began in 1972.

He graduated from Skiatook High School in 1982 and then attended the University of Oklahoma, from which he received a bachelor’s degree in education.

He was a teacher and coach in Oklahoma and Kansas for 15 years before he and his wife, Lisa Staires, returned to Oklahoma in 2002 to work in ministry through Shepherd’s Fold.

The couple, who have two daughters, founded a private-sector consulting company, The Leadership Initiative, in 2012.