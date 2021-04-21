Repeal of Sand Springs mask mandate now expected to apply to schools, too

After continued discussion, the city of Sand Springs is expected to leave a decision about mask use in schools for the remainder of the academic year up to the school district, City Manager Mike Carter said Wednesday.

“The schools would be a little more comfortable if we didn’t mandate it but left it to the schools’ rule-making,” he said, so there will still be some guidance, “but it won’t come through a city ordinance.”

Carter’s office had been working on the premise that a recommendation would be made to city councilors at their meeting next Monday to lift a citywide mask mandate but exclude Sand Springs Public Schools from that action.

The theory was that it would be prudent to leave the mask mandate in place for schools for an additional 30 days just to get the school year closed out safely, Carter said last week.

But “this has obviously been a moving target,” he said Wednesday, adding that it looks like the recommendation that will go to the City Council instead will be to repeal the mask ordinance citywide, including schools.

“But we’re going to encourage not only the schools but others to continue to wear a mask where appropriate,” he added.