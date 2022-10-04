Repairs completed at Sand Springs stormwater disaster-in-waiting

After nearly a year and a half of headaches, work and worry, a disaster-in-waiting at Fourth Street and Industrial Avenue has essentially been resolved with the installation of a new stormwater outflow structure.

All that remains to be done is infill and cleanup work as well as some measures such as fencing to make the area safer, City Manager Mike Carter told city councilors last week.

“I think it’s a tremendous project that’s been a long time coming,” Carter said Sept. 26 at the City Council’s regular monthly meeting. “There were a lot of problems that we encountered, but I think our Public Works staff and our contractors have done a tremendous job on that.”

The massive concrete structure is shaped like a dustpan, with the deceptively large drainpipe — large enough in circumference for a person to stand in — at the narrow end. Five vertical concrete slabs in the structure’s widest part will absorb the initial impact of rushing stormwater and then slow it and disperse it into Franklin Creek more gently so as to reduce further erosion.

From there, the water will travel via the creek south into Case Community Park and ultimately into the Arkansas River, Carter said.

The problem began nearly a year and a half ago, when a police officer patrolling in the area noticed what appeared to be a large sinkhole.

Carter told councilors in May that it looked like someone had tried to take down some trees and declutter the area on the vacant lot on the northwest corner of the intersection, allowing erosion to develop alongside Franklin Creek.

That erosion destabilized and broke the city-owned stormwater pipe, which led to the failure of the headwall — the concrete structure that holds the pipe in place and typically helps prevent erosion.

City and Public Works Department officials knew a fix was needed, so even though Industrial is the western city limit in the area, the city bought the vacant property to eliminate concerns about access for repairs and maintenance and also worked with Tulsa County officials to close Fourth Street between Industrial and Walnut avenues out of safety concerns.

But for all of that planning, they couldn’t have seen what was to come next: rain, supply-chain issues, more rain, further erosion, a couple of failed stopgap repairs, more rain and additional erosion, and then a little more rain.

“It’s been a very trying time with it because you’re fighting Mother Nature and water,” Carter said in late May.

By then, the city had spent about $239,000 for stopgap repairs completed under an emergency declaration, using some funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA. The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill specifically allows municipalities to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.

Additional work valued at roughly $39,000 was then performed to get the project back to the point at which repairs initially began being discussed. The city has spent about $289,000 more since then to complete the original project, bringing the total bill to about $568,000.

“It’s a lot of money, but this pipe carries the majority of the stormwater for that section of north Sand Springs. So this is not a little endeavor,” Carter told councilors last week. “That’s a tremendous amount of water.”