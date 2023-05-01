Related content Sand Springs Fire Department looks to new technology to lessen road risks

When a driver who authorities say was traveling too fast for the rainy conditions plowed into a Sand Springs fire truck as its crew was assisting at the scene of a previous collision Oct. 24, no humans were injured, but the damage to Ladder One was significant.

The fire truck could not be driven from the scene on U.S. 412 west of 129th West Avenue.

Fire Chief Jeremy Wade said the apparatus had to be loaded onto a flatbed trailer to await repairs.

But where do you get a $1 million fire truck repaired?

City leaders initially feared that they would have to send it back to the manufacturer in Wisconsin. The transport costs alone for that option would have been exorbitant.

Ultimately, an Oklahoma City vendor was found who could complete the extensive repairs. The fire truck was delivered to the vendor in mid-November, and the Fire Department got the vehicle back about the first of April.

The final bill was more than $56,000, Wade said.

“It’s a lot of money, but in the grand scheme of things, I was pretty pleased with that,” he said. “And they did a phenomenal job. We have not found one flaw in what they fixed.”

Wade said the city’s insurer will attempt to recoup at least some of the cost of repairs from the other motorist’s insurance.