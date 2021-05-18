Rep. Jadine Nollan's update to College Savings Plan bill is signed by governor

With the passage of this bill, Oklahoma’s definition of qualified higher education expenses will align with the federal definition.

Funds currently can be used for tuition, supplies, and room and board at accredited colleges, universities, career technology centers and business schools.

McDaniel, explaining that the federal government had made important adjustments regarding the allowable uses for college saving plans, said his efforts in working with Nollan were to keep the state current with those changes.

Among the newest provisions is the fact that 529 funds now can be used for apprenticeships and for student loan debt up to $10,000, he said.

“The recommended changes help ensure the lasting success of a program focused on increasing the number of college graduates while reducing burdensome student debt,” McDaniel said.

“I encourage families to invest in their children’s future education and prosperity by contributing to the Oklahoma College Savings Plan.”

Oklahoma’s 529 College Savings Plan just celebrated its 20th anniversary. The plan, which was started from scratch, now boasts more than $1 billion in assets.

The initial contribution amount recently was reduced to just $25, making it even easier for parents or guardians to save for their child’s college education.