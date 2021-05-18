Rep. Jadine Nollan's update to College Savings Plan bill is signed by governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law a bill that updates allowable uses for qualified higher education expenses under the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan.
House Bill 1962, sponsored by Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, aligns the state’s language regarding 529 plans with the federal government’s definition.
“Oklahoma’s college savings plan has helped many students attend college and enjoy all the benefits provided by higher learning,” Nollan said.
“This bill simply ensures those same students will have the same opportunities as students in other states when it comes to how they are allowed to use this money.”
Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, carried the measure in the Senate.
“It’s important that our state College Savings Plan mirrors the federal plan so students can access their funds to pay for all types of college expenses, including tuition, fees, books and other supplies,” he said.
The bill unanimously passed the House and Senate.
Nollan said the bill was requested by State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, a former House member.
She explained that the federal government expanded the definition of allowable uses under Section 529 of the Federal Tax Code over the past few years.
With the passage of this bill, Oklahoma’s definition of qualified higher education expenses will align with the federal definition.
Funds currently can be used for tuition, supplies, and room and board at accredited colleges, universities, career technology centers and business schools.
McDaniel, explaining that the federal government had made important adjustments regarding the allowable uses for college saving plans, said his efforts in working with Nollan were to keep the state current with those changes.
Among the newest provisions is the fact that 529 funds now can be used for apprenticeships and for student loan debt up to $10,000, he said.
“The recommended changes help ensure the lasting success of a program focused on increasing the number of college graduates while reducing burdensome student debt,” McDaniel said.
“I encourage families to invest in their children’s future education and prosperity by contributing to the Oklahoma College Savings Plan.”
Oklahoma’s 529 College Savings Plan just celebrated its 20th anniversary. The plan, which was started from scratch, now boasts more than $1 billion in assets.
The initial contribution amount recently was reduced to just $25, making it even easier for parents or guardians to save for their child’s college education.