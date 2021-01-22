Rep. Jadine Nollan to lead House education committee during final term

Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, was announced recently as the chairwoman of the state House of Representatives’ Higher Education and Career Tech Committee.

Nollan couldn’t say last week what specific bills the committee would be considering because the deadline to file bills had not yet passed at that time.

“I’m certain we’ll be continuing to work on creating good accessibility for students to take concurrent enrollment classes” while in high school, she said.

“Ultimately we want to just streamline the transition from secondary to post-secondary education and to allow students to transition into the workforce.”

Nollan said lawmakers had received a request from the State Treasurer’s Office to create a mechanism for Oklahoma 529 Plan college-savings accounts to apply to Career Tech, as well.

“I’ll be carrying that bill,” she said.

The Legislature will begin its 2021 session Monday, Feb 1. Nollan will be representing House District 66 for her sixth and final two-year term.

The plan is for lawmakers to meet in person, although that can change as COVID-19 information dictates, she said.