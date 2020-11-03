Rep. Jadine Nollan retains spot in House District 66

Sand Springs own Jadine Nollan will return to the Oklahoma State House for a sixth and final term.

The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger, Greg Laird, Tuesday night in the general election to retain her House District 66 seat. Nollan, who narrowly flipped the seat in 2010, captured a comfortable 65% of the vote. She will fulfill the maximum 12 years, the most allowed by the state constitution.

“Thank you HD66 for your vote of confidence today and giving me the honor to represent you for two more years,” Nollan stated on her Facebook page. “God bless!”

Nollan was one of three Republican incumbents who retained their House seats in the Sand Sand Springs and west Tulsa area races. Rep. Lonnie Sims defeated Michael Ross in HD 68 with 67% of the vote against Democrat Michael Ross. Rep. Kyle Hilbert retained the HD 29 seat with a commanding 82% of the vote against challenger Rick Parris.

In other local races, Republican challenger Cody Rogers defeated incumbent Allison Ikley-Freeman in Oklahoma Senate District 37. Rogers won with 67% of the vote.

Republican Jim Inhofe retained his U.S. Senate seat against Democratic challenger Abby Broyles. Inhofe, who turns 85 later this month, won his fifth term.