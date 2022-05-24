Rep. Jadine Nollan reflects on six terms in statehouse

Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, will finish her sixth and final term in the Oklahoma Legislature this week, having represented House District 66 since January 2011. Following is her farewell column for her constituents.

I will be terming out this November after 12 years in the Legislature, and I kind of feel like a senior in high school getting ready to graduate, and next Friday’s sine-die adjournment is my commencement ceremony. It’s bittersweet, really. I’ve been doing many things for the last time as a state representative — last time to author and present a bill, last time to chair my Higher Ed Committee, last time to pass a state budget, and last time to sine-die a legislative session.

In 2010, when I began this journey, I was one of 20 freshman representatives. “Wow!” I thought. “We’re going to be working in our state’s Capitol, where so many of our state’s great leaders work and have worked before. And we’re going to take our silver bullets (solutions) and solve our state’s problems.” Of course, our first session started, in February 2011, and reality set in. Little did we know what we had gotten ourselves into or what the future was going to bring. It was baptism by fire and a fire hydrant flow of new learning. So much so that only five of us are still serving today.

It has not been an easy 12-year journey, but it has been rewarding. When I began, our nation was in a recession; oil dropped from a high of $130/barrel to just $20; our roads and bridges were crumbling; our 100-year-old Capitol was falling apart; our teachers, state employees and retirees had not had a pay increase for years; and we had no savings to rescue our budget as the state’s economy continued to decline.

That was then, and this is now. Our roads and bridges were ranked 49th in the nation, and now we rank sixth. Our Capitol was crumbling, with masonry falling off the exterior of the building, and now it has been restored to its former glory. It is truly beautiful! Our state savings was $2.30, and now it’s over $2 billion, ensuring that our state will be able to fund our core services of government, even in down economic times. Not only did our state employees and retirees receive a pay increase, we were also able to give our teachers two back-to-back pay raises and provide the highest appropriations to public education in our state’s history. I am proud that our pro-business policies have led to strong economic development and resulted in record state income and job growth. There are many other milestones we’ve accomplished, but, of course, there is still plenty of work to be done.

On a personal note, it is such an honor and a unique opportunity to be able to serve in a position like this. THANK YOU, House District 66! I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with incredible leaders from all over the state. This is not an easy job. It’s a hard job, especially if you put your heart into it. It can be very stressful, with lots of pressure. You can’t please everyone, and sometimes politics does not bring out the best in people. One of the hardest things I’ve had to learn is how to handle the politics of the job.

Years ago, I heard a pastor speaking on leadership and working with the public. He shared, “We must be as wise as a serpent, as gentle as a dove, as bold as a lion, with the skin of a rhinoceros!” I thought that was really funny. It is a difficult balance. You must be thick-skinned with a tender heart, treat others the way you want to be treated (whether they treat you right or not), and remember the Golden Rule — “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

We live in a world of words. We can make our world a more beautiful place simply by using words that lift up instead of tear down; by showing grace, mercy and patience and by being teachable and humble. Aren’t those some of the greatest qualities of leadership? Don’t get me wrong, it’s not easy to do. It takes a great deal of resolve and self-discipline, but it is worth the fight. At least you are choosing who you want to be instead of letting other people turn you into somebody you don’t want to be.

In closing, I still have plenty of work to do on your behalf between now and the election in November. I will continue to co-chair the concurrent-enrollment task force, attend interim studies and travel to Oklahoma City for special session(s). But I always really look forward to coming home to the wonderful people of House District 66. Thank you so much for believing in me, trusting me and allowing me to serve you for 12 years. It has truly been the honor of a lifetime. Although there is still plenty of work to do, I sincerely believe that I am leaving our state better than how I found it. May God bless you, your family and the great state of Oklahoma!