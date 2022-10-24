 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reopened: U.S. 412 open again after crash involving Sand Springs fire engine

All lanes of eastbound U.S. 412 have been reopened after a vehicle struck a Sand Springs fire engine west of 129th West Avenue, where an earlier crash was still being cleaned up, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

This is a breaking story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

