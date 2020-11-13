Remembering Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' contestants with Oklahoma ties share experiences

She was among former “Jeopardy!” contestants with Oklahoma ties who were asked if they wanted to share memories about revered “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who died Nov. 8 at age 80.
MacKenzie Jones
My mom sat down and watched “Jeopardy!” every day when she was pregnant with me, to the point where I consistently napped as a baby at 4:30 because I was so used to being still at that time.
When I got the call to be on “Jeopardy!”, I freaked out from nerves. My husband, Caleb, said, “I’ll be proud of you no matter how you do.” I said, “But will Alex be proud of me? That’s what matters!”
Losing Trebek is a hit to the trivia world. We’ve lost the man who has all the answers. It’s also a huge loss to pop culture. I remember seeing Trebek play a version of himself on “Arthur” when I was a kid and then seeing him appear as a guest on “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” a few years ago. He’s transcendent and as iconic as the show itself.
Contestant interaction with Alex was limited to keep everything on the up and up, but during commercial breaks and production stops to reset, we discussed things I had mentioned in my contestant interviews — tribal governments, travel (his favorite vacation spot is the English Moors) and my grandma sending me signed pictures of herself as a Christmas present. He said, “She sounds like a character!”
In “Jeopardy!” lore, I am probably most notable for my record of winning while simultaneously misspelling my Final Jeopardy answers.
Alex clearly enjoyed ribbing me for throwing an extra “b” in “Lebanon” or switching out some vowels in “satellite.”
I feel so lucky that out of 100,000 people who take the online test each year, I got to be one of the 400 to meet him last season. There’s no one I would rather be gently mocked by in front of a daily audience of 8 million people.
Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton
It was a gut punch to find out about Alex Trebek’s death Sunday. Although he announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis more than a year ago, it felt particularly cruel that he died from a disease that has claimed not only multiple high-profile lives in 2020, but one that has taken two less well-known people who were very near and dear to my heart.
When I went on “Jeopardy!” back in 2007, you could tell that he was used to contestants being a little star-struck. It was hard not to be, especially for people like me who grew up watching the show. However, that did not stop him from being kind, funny and patient with us. That grace made it a lot easier to focus on the game at hand rather than the whole “aaack! This is national television” component and, for that, I am very grateful.
Jeff Holt
When I was on the show, the policy was that contestants had no interaction with Alex before the show, to avoid any appearance of favoritism.
My primary interaction with Alex was when he briefly interviewed the contestants after the first commercial break. The producers (ask that) you provide something interesting for Alex to ask about. I mentioned that I used “Gilligan’s Island” examples in teaching economics.
After the show, the contestants gather around Alex for small talk, basically Alex saying, “Good game.”
I thought Alex was great at his job. He didn’t try to draw attention to himself, and he seemed pleased when the contestants did well. He was very smooth and kept the game moving at a fast pace.
I am sad at Alex’s passing, and he will be missed by his many fans.
But I think “Jeopardy!” will continue going strong. Alex was the face of “Jeopardy!” but not the star of “Jeopardy!” The game is the star.
Forrest Farjadian
“Jeopardy!” and Alex Trebek were a daily part of my life when I was growing up. The show came on just as I was getting home from school and, for years, I would sit in the living room every afternoon and watch the show with my dad.
So it shouldn’t be a surprise that I did quiz bowl in high school, and as part of that, I got to moderate a few tournaments. While I was reading questions and announcing the score, I was basically doing a cheap imitation of Trebek the whole time.
I auditioned for the show while I was studying at TU, and I was totally petrified when I got the call that they had picked me for the college tournament. I didn’t care so much if I won or lost the game. I just didn’t want to puke in the middle of the chat that the contestants do with Alex.
Fortunately, the chat went off without a hitch. I could see him hesitate for a split second as he was introducing me and reading my Iranian last name off the card. I felt my heart in my throat because I wasn’t sure that I could pronounce my own last name at that point. But he was famous for how effortlessly he read foreign words, and he nailed it. He asked me about myself, and I tried hard to say something intelligent while I was marveling at how perfect his skin looked, even from 2 feet away.
During breaks in filming, he would take questions from the studio audience and do strange little vocal warmups. You could see flashes of his humor on TV, but you saw more of it when the cameras were off. He let that curtain of seriousness and composure drop a bit, and it looked like he felt free to enjoy himself and be a little more eccentric. But even during his back-and-forth with the audience, he was still working — recording pick-ups, getting updates from the producers, reading over his notes for the next episode.
I think that Trebek was pretty unique in the world of TV entertainment. He was someone with real longevity and gravitas in a medium that tends to look for whatever is new and outrageous. There was talk of his retirement when I was on the show in 2013. When I was with the other contestants in the van on the way to the studio, one of the contestant coordinators asked us who we thought could replace him as host. We tossed out a few names, but none of them really measured up to Trebek. He was such a consistent part of our lives for so long. It’s hard to imagine the show without him.
Hannah Shoenhard
One of the producers heard me chatting in the green room about going to a women’s college (Scripps College), and he decided to ask me about what that was like instead of about the anecdotes I’d had prepped! I think he liked it to be a more natural conversation rather than a rehearsed speech. He was warm, yet a consummate professional. The pace of “Jeopardy!” is so fast when you’re there in person, but he was totally on top of it. Being in the same room with him after seeing him on TV for my entire childhood was surreal, but he was just focused on putting on the best game of “Jeopardy!” we could.
Dana Maher
Being on the show was a surreal experience since I’ve watched it all my life. It was fun and nerve-wracking and something I’m so glad I got to experience. I’ve been so impressed with the grace and heartfelt courage Alex has displayed since his diagnosis and as the cancer took its toll. It really has been beautiful to see, as well as the outpouring of love during his illness and since his death. It’s a huge honor to be part of the club of former contestants.
John Henning Schumann
Alex was every bit as smooth when the cameras weren’t rolling as when they were. During commercial breaks, he’d go right to the front of the stage and take questions from the audience.
He was funny, with good comic timing and delivery. He was a great mix of faux-pompous and self-deprecating. He was clearly confident in his role. It all equaled a lot of charisma.
Heather Fitzhugh
Being on the show as a 10-year old (for a kids’ version of “Jeopardy!”) was a very overwhelming experience, but one fun memory I have from being on the show with Alex Trebek was how he used his sense of humor to try to put the contestants at ease.
As you can imagine, the contestants on the back-to-school week episodes were not particularly tall, since we were all 10 to 12 years old. As a result, we all had to stand on boxes to be able to see over our podiums. I stood on two boxes, while the other two contestants were on three boxes.
Alex made a joke about how they should have a height requirement to be on the show like an amusement park ride: You must be this tall to play “Jeopardy!” It put us all a little more at ease and helped calm some of our nerves before starting the filming process.
Tim Edwards
As a one-and-done player, my interactions were pretty limited. He had kind words after the game for me, I think he commented about how I ran a category. He was just a paragon of professionalism.
