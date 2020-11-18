Remainder of Sand Springs schools switch to distance learning through Thanksgiving break

Beginning Friday, each of Sand Springs Public Schools 11 sites will be going to distance learning through the Thanksgiving break.

SSPS Superintendent Sherry Durkee sent out a letter to students’ parents Wednesday afternoon the Early Childhood Education Center and all five of the district’s elementary schools will go to a distance learning model due to rising COVID-19 cases. This move follows last week’s decision to switch SSPS secondary schools to distance learning.

The letter states all SSPS will return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 30.

“We are also experiencing a high number of quarantines at our elementary sites affecting our ability to adequately staff our classrooms,” Durkee wrote. “Our staff and students’ health and safety must be protected to the greatest extent possible … This decision was made through much deliberation with our Leadership Team. We feel this is the right decision, giving our students and staff the time to distance themselves from others while continuing the education process.”