Relocated Enrollment Center ready to welcome newest Sandites

The building that was known as Sand Springs High School before the construction of Charles Page High School in 1959 has played many roles in the life of the school district over the decades, and now it will have a new one — giving a warm welcome to the newest Sandites.
A lot of hustle and bustle has been taking place since early last summer at the old Central Ninth Grade Center, as the building is currently known, including new stamped concrete and sod out front and a general cleaning of the facade, but most of the changes haven’t been visible to people just passing by.
Inside, a new Enrollment Center has been created in the old Manual Arts Building with the intention of providing a “one-stop shopping” area for new students.
Whether new to town or just to the school district, students in the past often have had to go to more than one room, floor or even building to take care of all the parts of getting settled into school.
“The idea is to centralize all those services so that we have curb appeal for new people coming into the district,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said last summer while giving a tour of the construction. “It just makes sense to have all that stuff right there together.
“When we’re recruiting new families into the district, they want to see something that’s welcoming,” she said, pointing to the Freshman Academy at Charles Page High School and how it has given that building a new, attractive look.
“We want people to say, ‘They take pride in their programming. They take pride in their schools. They take pride in their city.’”
Special Education and Enrollment Center Director Carrier Schlehuber said she and her staff “are just really excited about the move to the new space because it’s going to give parents and guardians of prospective students a really nice first glimpse into what Sand Springs has to offer.”
The old space was fine, she said, but it was difficult to find and not centrally located.
“This will be so much more user-friendly for our patrons,” she said Friday.
Although the processes are slightly different for students who are new residents versus those who are transferring from another district, both start in the Enrollment Center.
Parents or guardians, with the help of staff members, will use a computer on site to complete the process, including requesting records from other school districts.
“We really want to provide that computer lab and the customer service in that area because they may not have computer access, or WiFi, or the ability to upload” documents elsewhere, Schlehuber said.
The Enrollment Center has three full-time employees who are all enrollment specialists who can help with any piece of the enrollment puzzle, she said, adding that in the summertime, the office’s busiest time, extra staff members are added.
But even aside from dodging the last few workers finishing up the remodel, Enrollment Center staff members aren’t exactly twiddling their thumbs here in the dead of winter, Schlehuber said.
“We’re pretty busy processing enrollments for people who moved to Sand Springs over winter break,” she said. “We’re also processing quite a few transfer requests.”
A new law that went into effect at the beginning of the year removes most barriers to student transfers among school districts at any time during the academic year, provided that those students meet discipline and attendance standards and the receiving school has room.
The Sand Springs school board approved changes to the district’s transfer policy at its Dec. 6 meeting.
“I think for some people, their interest has been piqued by the new transfer law,” Schlehuber said. “Historically we take quite a few transfers anyway, so it’s not really a new process for us, but the media attention has maybe highlighted for people that this is an option.”
She said many of the people coming in to enroll are citing the new law.
“Just since Monday we’ve had 18 students apply for a transfer,” she said Friday.
Adding to the "one-stop shopping" aspect of the new area, the Child Nutrition Department moved in down the hall last week.
That will allow parents to get their children situated on a meal plan at the same time they're dealing with enrollment.
Nutrition staff members "are still organizing their things but are officially in business at the new location," Durkee said this week.
She added that the district is planning a ribbon-cutting on the new facilities for the first week of February.
Long term, even more changes are coming. The Virtual Academy, now on the second floor in the oldest corner of the building, will be moved to the second floor above the Enrollment Center during an upcoming phase of the transition, Durkee said.
Additional changes down the road are likely, as one of the district’s oldest buildings continues to be reimagined to meet the needs of the school system, she said.
“It’s an interesting little place,” she said. “It’s just full of all kinds of nooks and crannies and has been built onto many times over the years.”
But whatever the future holds, the present is an exciting time for the staff members who are often the first to extend a welcoming hand to newcomers.
“We’re just thrilled to be the first face that new Sandites get to see,” Schlehuber said.