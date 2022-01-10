Relocated Enrollment Center ready to welcome newest Sandites

The building that was known as Sand Springs High School before the construction of Charles Page High School in 1959 has played many roles in the life of the school district over the decades, and now it will have a new one — giving a warm welcome to the newest Sandites.

A lot of hustle and bustle has been taking place since early last summer at the old Central Ninth Grade Center, as the building is currently known, including new stamped concrete and sod out front and a general cleaning of the facade, but most of the changes haven’t been visible to people just passing by.

Inside, a new Enrollment Center has been created in the old Manual Arts Building with the intention of providing a “one-stop shopping” area for new students.

Whether new to town or just to the school district, students in the past often have had to go to more than one room, floor or even building to take care of all the parts of getting settled into school.

“The idea is to centralize all those services so that we have curb appeal for new people coming into the district,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said last summer while giving a tour of the construction. “It just makes sense to have all that stuff right there together.