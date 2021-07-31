Rehabilitation work progressing on Boyd Trail

Rehabilitation work is underway on the Boyd Trail, a nearly milelong trail that encircles Clyde Boyd Middle School, the Sixth Grade Center and Pratt Elementary School between 33rd and 35th streets and Skylane and Magnolia drives.

The trail was created in the early to mid-1990s through a grant from the state and sees as much traffic from neighborhood residents as from students in physical education classes, city park officials said.

The work will consist of a total overlay of a new concrete surface to replace the existing asphalt trail. The new trail will closely follow the current path, but it will be 10 feet wide.

The project is expected to be completed in September.

