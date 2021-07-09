Register today for Tuesday's COVID-19 shots through Sand Springs Public Schools

Today is the deadline to register online for COVID-19 vaccinations being offered Tuesday by Sand Springs Public Schools in conjunction with the Muscogee Nation Department of Health.

All students age 12 or older — as well as any parents or guardians, family members and school district personnel — can receive the COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Pfizer shots will be administered at a drive-through clinic between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Charles Page High School parking lot, 500 N. Adams Road.

Anyone who wishes to participate should preregister today online at bit.ly/SSPScovidshots.

A parent or guardian must complete the consent form for all minors and accompany the minors to be vaccinated.

There is no cost for the shots, and no proof of insurance is required.

Anyone who will be receiving the first shot of the two-dose Pfizer protocol should contact the Sapulpa Indian Health Center at 918-224-9310 to schedule the second dose, which should be given 21 days after the first shot.

For more information about the drive-through vaccination clinic, email laura.huffaker@sandites.org or lindsey.sinkbeil@sandites.org.