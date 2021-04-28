Redistricting proposal would substantially change Sand Springs-area legislative districts

That gap would largely be filled by Sand Springs-based HD 66, which would shift northward and trigger reconfiguration of adjoining districts. That includes wrapping HD 72, which currently extends from the east side of downtown into Owasso, around neighborhoods south and west of downtown now in HD 66.

The map also expands HD 10 and HD 35 to cover the area formerly in HD 36.

The current HD 36 representative is Republican Sean Roberts of Hominy.

Republican Rep. Jadine Nollan of Sand Springs is the current HD 66 representative, but she is serving her sixth and final two-year term in the House.

Other changes in the Tulsa area include extending HD 24 across southern Tulsa County and into Wagoner County and confines it to northern Okmulgee County. The district currently stretches from the Tulsa-Okmulgee County line south as far as Hughes County.

The proposal also brings HD 30 into a corner of Tulsa County around Oakhurst and gives additional precincts in western Tulsa County to HD 29.

SD 18, which before 2012 was primarily a Tulsa district and is now mostly in Wagoner County, would move to the western Oklahoma City suburbs. SD 3 would be stretched westward to take up the slack.