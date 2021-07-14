Red Cross, OBI pleading for blood donors; Sand Springs collection drives slated

The American Red Cross and Oklahoma Blood Institute are continuing to sound the alarm about the severe blood shortage in Oklahoma.

The Red Cross has two upcoming blood drives in Sand Springs: Monday, July 19, and Thursday, Aug. 12. Both events will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.

Donors who give blood with the Red Cross during July will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email and will be entered into two drawings – one for a chance to win gasoline for a year and the second for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

For more information about donating blood with the American Red Cross, call 918-831-1100 or go online to redcross.org/local/oklahoma.html.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute has a blood drive in Sand Springs scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 26, in the Fellowship Room at the at the Sand Springs Church of Christ, 4301 S. 113th West Ave.