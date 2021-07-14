Red Cross, OBI pleading for blood donors; Sand Springs collection drives slated

The American Red Cross and Oklahoma Blood Institute are continuing to sound the alarm about the severe blood shortage in Oklahoma.
The Red Cross has two upcoming blood drives in Sand Springs: Monday, July 19, and Thursday, Aug. 12. Both events will take place between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.
Donors who give blood with the Red Cross during July will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email and will be entered into two drawings – one for a chance to win gasoline for a year and the second for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
For more information about donating blood with the American Red Cross, call 918-831-1100 or go online to redcross.org/local/oklahoma.html.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute has a blood drive in Sand Springs scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 26, in the Fellowship Room at the at the Sand Springs Church of Christ, 4301 S. 113th West Ave.
Each OBI donor through July 31 will receive a special summer T-shirt and their choice of one free adult admission to Science Museum Oklahoma, one free adult admission to Frontier City, or two free admissions to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.
For more information about donating blood with the Oklahoma Blood Institute, call 918-703-4800 or go online to obi.org/.
The critically low blood supply is more dangerous than ever because nationwide shortages have dried up the emergency safety net usually provided by the sharing of units among blood centers.
Blood has no substitute, and patients across the state rely on blood products every day to fight cancer, survive trauma and heal after childbirth.
Anyone who is 16 or older, generally healthy and feeling well at the time of donation can give blood.
Donors age 16 must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission to donate blood; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; and donors age 18 or older must weigh at least 110 pounds.
There is no upper age limit on blood donation, and the Oklahoma Blood Institute notes that older donors contribute greatly to the community’s life-saving blood supply.