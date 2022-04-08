Recount sought in Sand Springs City Council Ward 1 contest

Residents in the Sand Springs City Council’s Ward 1 will have to wait just a bit longer to learn who their next representative on the council will be.

Cody Worrell won the election Tuesday night with 118 votes to Michael L. Phillips’ 116 votes, according to unofficial results, but Phillips filed formal notice on Friday asking for a recount of the votes cast in Tulsa County precincts.

Phillips said he filed the petition with Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman, and an order for the recount was then filed by the Election Board with Tulsa County District Court.

The recount is set for 9 a.m. Thursday before Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond.

“I still have mixed feelings about” whether seeking a recount is the right thing to do, Phillips said later Friday.

Phillips, 59, said he believes in the system.

“I believe that the voting process in Oklahoma is secure,” he said. “But we’re talking about a margin of vote difference of less than 1%. With it being that close, I just perceive this as another step in the process.”

The margin of victory was 50.43% to 49.57%.

Worrell is sympathetic.

“I really don’t blame him for wanting a recount since there was a two-vote difference,” he said Friday. “That’s totally natural. If I was in his shoes, I would probably do the same.”

Phillips said he doesn’t suspect that anything malicious or underhanded occurred during the election.

In fact, he said he went to the Tulsa County Election Board and “reviewed the registers for potential inaccuracies — voters who received city ballots but should not have because of not residing in Ward 1 — and didn’t find any irregularities.”

And no provisional ballots — those cast by voters whose eligibility could not be immediately determined while the polls were open — were cast.

Provisional votes are not counted until days after the election, after the voters’ eligibility could be confirmed, so if any had been cast, they could have affected the official outcome.

Phillips also said none of the 14 absentee ballots cast in the race in Tulsa County had been rejected, so those weren’t a factor, either.

Nonetheless, Phillips said he felt some obligation to the people who did support him to ensure that their voices were heard by making sure all votes were counted correctly.

“It just was incumbent on me to ensure that every ballot that got submitted was counted properly,” he said.

That belief was affirmed for him by an “outpouring of supporters on Wednesday morning,” nearly all of whom said he should seek a recount, he said.

As a Tulsa County election precinct official himself, Phillips said he knows that “overvotes can happen” when a person accidentally marks a ballot in two spots and the machine doesn’t register it.

Phillips knows that a recount could overturn the outcome of the election, but he also pointed out that it could widen Worrell’s margin of victory.

A tie would prompt a special meeting of the county Election Board, where the election would be decided by “drawing for lots,” he said.

“I’ve had a couple of sleepless nights about this,” he said, “and I know there will probably be people who will vilify me for this,” people who will say the process has run its course and that he should accept the results, “but this is part of that process.”

And the recount isn’t without a cost, either.

Any candidate who seeks a recount must put down a $600 deposit to cover the cost of the effort. If the recount changes the outcome of the election, the candidate will get all of the money back. If not, he might receive back some of the amount, depending on actual cost.

Phillips also had to pay for Worrell to be served notice of next week’s recount proceedings, which Worrell has a right to attend.

Worrell, 46, confirmed Friday that he had been served and that he will attend the recount.

For reasons of expense and time, Phillips said he isn’t seeking a recount of the couple of dozen votes cast in Osage County.

“I’m comfortable with there being no irregularities in Osage County,” he said.

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter said Friday that a previous plan to swear in a new councilor at Wednesday morning’s council meeting will simply be delayed until the next council meeting.

“I think that our community is blessed to have two great candidates who have such support in our community,” Carter said.

“Given such a small percentage of difference in the vote, I understand why the recount process is being requested and look forward to the matter being settled and our new councilor being seated soon.”

