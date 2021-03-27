Recommendation to lift Sand Springs mask mandate could come next month

Masks likely would be required at Herbal Affair no matter when the mandate is lifted “to make sure we don’t have a super-spreader event,” he added.

The second area of concern he noted is a little less manageable: virus variants.

At least three variants, or mutations, of the COVID-19 coronavirus are circulating globally, including in the United States, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although none of the variants is known to be active in Sand Springs at the moment, the virus continues to be fluid.

“Our recommendation to you is that we come to you in April with a resolution to rescind the mask ordinance,” Carter told councilors last week.

“We can see what the numbers are then, but we are ready at the April council meeting, 30 days from now, to rescind that ordinance, and we’ll bring that to you for your consideration.”

He said it is his hope that none of the variants shows up in the city but that “we’re going to have 30 days to see before we bring you that” recommendation to lift the mask ordinance.