Recommendation to lift Sand Springs mask mandate could come next month

If Sand Springs’ COVID-19 numbers continue to stay low for 30 days, City Manager Mike Carter told the City Council last week, he will recommend that councilors lift the mask mandate that has been in place since November.
“As of last Monday (March 15), we had 50 active cases in Sand Springs, which, if you remember, is dramatically down from where we’ve been,” he said at the council’s March 22 meeting. “We’ve been really encouraged with the rate that it has been falling, and we hope that continues.”
Carter said Thursday that the city's active-case number fell again last week, down to 47.
He had reported 80 active cases to the council on Feb. 22, a staggering decline from the 384 active cases reported on Jan. 18.
Potential action on Sand Springs’ mask ordinance appears on the council’s agenda each month.
Carter had hinted at the council’s February meeting that the mask mandate might soon be lifted, but a couple of issues are weighing heavily on officials’ minds, he said last week.
The first is a local matter: Herbal Affair.
The annual festival is scheduled to take place Saturday, April 17, but city leaders need to ensure that it “is not an event where the virus is spread,” he said.
Masks likely would be required at Herbal Affair no matter when the mandate is lifted “to make sure we don’t have a super-spreader event,” he added.
The second area of concern he noted is a little less manageable: virus variants.
At least three variants, or mutations, of the COVID-19 coronavirus are circulating globally, including in the United States, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although none of the variants is known to be active in Sand Springs at the moment, the virus continues to be fluid.
“Our recommendation to you is that we come to you in April with a resolution to rescind the mask ordinance,” Carter told councilors last week.
“We can see what the numbers are then, but we are ready at the April council meeting, 30 days from now, to rescind that ordinance, and we’ll bring that to you for your consideration.”
He said it is his hope that none of the variants shows up in the city but that “we’re going to have 30 days to see before we bring you that” recommendation to lift the mask ordinance.
If the council were to receive and approve a recommendation to rescind the mandate at its April 26 meeting, the mandate would automatically be lifted 30 days later.
Carter noted that those extra 30 days would get the schools through the end of the year, which he sees as an important step to “getting mask-wearing behind us once and for all.”
That additional 30 days also would leave the mask mandate in place through the Memorial Day weekend.
But should the council wish to rescind the mandate more quickly, Carter said, councilors could approve an emergency clause, which would put the order into effect as soon as it is published. That typically happens within a day of the council’s vote, he said.
“A lot depends on what happens in the next 30 days,” he said. “We don’t want to rush to it too fast.”
Carter told councilors that 16.07 percent of Sand Springs residents have had COVID-19, but he added that following the numbers is harder now that the state Department of Health has begun reporting most COVID-related data only weekly instead of daily.
That makes any decisions a little more difficult, he said.
“We know people want to get back to normal,” he said. “We’re right there with you."
In the meantime, Carter advises residents to continue taking customary precautions — wearing masks, washing hands or using hand sanitizer, and maintaining social distance — and to get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
“Hopefully by the next council meeting we can report that (the case numbers) are even lower,” he said.