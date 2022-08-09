Reception honoring lives, service of Wendell and Connie Sharpton is Saturday at Clyde Boyd Middle School

A reception to remember and celebrate the lives of longtime Sand Springs Public Schools educators Wendell and Connie Sharpton will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Dr. Wendell Sharpton Library at Clyde Boyd Middle School.

Wendell Sharpton served the school district for 34 years, including 15 years as its superintendent. He died June 12 at age 90.

Connie Sharpton taught in the district for 24 years. She died 23 days after Wendell, on July 5, at age 82.

The couple were married for 57 years.

“I think anytime you have a person who has served the community in this role, it’s important to honor them,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said. “This job’s difficult. Shouldering the responsibility of a district of children is a big job, so it’s our honor to allow the family to come in and celebrate his life and allow our people to come in and show their respect, because he was very loved in the community.”

Wendell Aquilla Sharpton was born Feb. 1, 1932, in Wedowee, Alabama. He graduated from Dewey High School in Dewey, Oklahoma, and received a bachelor’s degree from Bethany Peniel College in Bethany before becoming a speech and debate teacher in Blackwell in 1952. He eventually joined Tulsa Public Schools as a speech teacher and counselor.

He began his tenure with Sand Springs Public Schools teaching debate, speech and commercial law.

Wendell Sharpton was named Sand Springs’ Teacher of the Year for 1964-65. That same year, he shifted his career focus to educational administration, serving as assistant superintendent and director of instruction while completing his Ed.D. at Oklahoma State University, his family wrote in his obituary.

He became the superintendent in 1977, holding the post for 15 years.

He was an active member and president of the Rotary Club and belonged to the Sand Springs Church of God.

Wendell had two children from a previous marriage, and while working toward a master’s degree at the University of Arkansas in the summer of 1964, he began a romance with Connie Clulow.

Cornelia Jean “Connie” (Clulow) Sharpton was born March 18, 1940, in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1958 during a pivotal era in the civil rights movement, taking inspiration from the resolve of her classmates of color who were integrating her school.

Connie later received a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Arkansas and continued with graduate studies at the University of Arkansas and Auburn University.

After meeting Wendell, she moved to Emporia, Kansas, to begin her teaching career at what is now Emporia State University in the fall of 1964. By the year’s end, she and Wendell were married, although they lived apart for the rest of the school year.

In the summer of 1965, Connie moved to Sand Springs. The couple soon had two daughters, with whom she stayed home for a time before returning to the classroom. She spent 24 years in education, primarily as an English teacher at Charles Page High School.

She completed her career in Sand Springs as director of the alternative learning program, her family wrote in her obituary.

On Sundays, she also could be found teaching Sunday school or children’s church at the Sand Springs Church of God.

Upon their retirement in 1992, Wendell and Connie moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

In 2014, Wendell’s increasing health challenges connected to Parkinson’s disease prompted him to move to a senior community near their daughter Stacey in Austin, Texas.

In 2018, Connie moved to the St. Louis area near their daughter Leslie, where she faced challenges associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

Wendell was predeceased by his daughter Gale Worley, his parents and a sister. He is survived by three children, Stacey Loop of Austin, Leslie Johnson of St. Louis, and Victor Sharpton of Sand Springs; nine grandchildren; and a brother.

Connie was predeceased by her parents and a brother. She is survived by daughters Stacey Loop of Austin and Leslie Johnson of St. Louis; five grandchildren; a sister-in-law; and a nephew and two nieces.

A joint graveside memorial service for the Sharptons will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends are contributing to any of their favorite organizations: Children Evangelism Fellowship, Power for Parkinson’s, Fellowship of Christian Athletes or the Sand Springs Education Foundation.