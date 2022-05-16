Reason to come home: Educator honored for helping Sand Springs reach its potential

A once-popular country music song tells listeners that “you know the world must be flat ‘cause when people leave town, they never come back.”

But sometimes people do come back — not necessarily because the town was perfect but because they have a vision of its potential to be better.

Mayme Crawford graduated from Booker T. Washington School — Sand Springs’ school for Black students prior to desegregation — in 1958.

And then she left town.

She went first to Langston, where she graduated from college, and then to Lawton, where she became one of the first African American teachers to integrate Lawton’s all-white schools in the early 1960s.

Crawford, who taught seventh- and eighth-grade English and social studies, kept tabs on her hometown through her relatives, including her aunt, Bessie Crawford Zackery, who was intensely involved in the effort to integrate Sand Springs’ schools.

But when Crawford got an opportunity to go even farther afield, she took it, signing up for a Department of Defense program through which she spent the next 26 years as an educator in Germany, retiring in 1998 as a principal.

Then she defied convention: She came home.

And she went to work on trying to make the reality of Sand Springs match her vision of its potential to be better.

Last Monday might as well have been Mayme Crawford Day in Sand Springs.

At a City Council meeting that evening, Crawford received the 2022 John M. Hess Municipal Award for Outstanding Citizenship “for her distinguished record of service, dedication and concern for her fellow man, community and municipal government.”

From a proclamation signed by the city councilors, Mayor James Spoon noted Crawford’s extensive work with civic and community organizations, adding that she has worked tirelessly as a community servant, sharing her insights and providing historical facts and observations on the impact of desegregation.

She has “given her time and talents as a true ambassador for the Sand Springs community,” Spoon told the audience, which included no fewer than eight of Crawford’s family members from as close by as Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Oklahoma City and as far away as Salt Lake City, Utah, and Joliet, Illinois.

Just hours earlier Crawford attended the city’s unveiling of two plaques in Bessie Zackery Park commemorating the importance and contributions of Booker T. Washington School and its faculty, staff and students.

The city established Zackery Park in 2020. It’s named for Crawford’s aunt — a graduate and valedictorian of Booker T. Washington School who also taught there for 28 years before the school was closed in 1966 during desegregation.

Zackery transferred to Limestone Elementary School and taught third-graders for 13 more years before she retired in 1979, the same year she was named Teacher of the Year.

But her legacy is as the first African American teacher to serve in the desegregated Sand Springs school system.

And the idea for the plaques honoring Booker T. Washington School and its faculty, staff and students came from none other than her niece, Crawford, with whom she shared a love of education and the classroom.

It was at the council meeting later Monday that Crawford “held class,” asking those who were assembled, “What is the difference between citizenship and community service?”

“What I think that I tried to do as an individual and as a resident of Sand Springs,” she said, “is to merge the two of those to make Sand Springs better.”

“I love Sand Springs. So I wanted Sand Springs to be as good of a city as it could possibly be,” she said.

“And I knew that there was this tension with African Americans with reference to the closing of the school and the moving of the community, and I thought there were some things I could do to improve the attitudes.

“As I continued to talk with different people in Sand Springs, both black and white, I realized, ‘We can get over this.’”

Crawford talked about the hard work that went into bridging many of those gaps, including the creation of Zackery Park and the tributes to Booker T. Washington School.

And with that hard work and those honest conversations, “it has improved,” she said. “I feel like I live in a community that loves me as well as I love them.”

