Raised in Glenpool, Sten Joddi makes acting debut in next episode of 'Reservation Dogs'

There aren’t many positives to incarceration, but one of them is you have time to evaluate your life. Going forward, Joddi decided to major in things that gave him joy — ink (tattoos) and music.

Joddi said he was still kind of homeless and wandering after being released from jail. He was working at a McDonald’s in Roland when he met a guy from Iowa who was “doing music.” Want to go?

“And, again, I’m just kind of a nomad, dude,” Joddi said. “I was like, whatever, let’s go. So I took my last little check and I came up here about 15 1/2 or 16 years ago.”

Joddi was determined to turn a page and live a different life in Iowa. He said he was embraced by people there. Among them: his wife of 15 years. Don Murl of Body Graphix, a tattoo shop, gave Joddi a chance to be a professional tattoo artist and he said he’ll forever be grateful.

The name of Joddi’s online site (tattoomuzik.com) is reflective of his passions. He said the universe kept throwing tattoos and music in his face. Might as well go with it.