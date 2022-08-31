Race-related incidents at Sand Springs high school mar first weeks of class

SAND SPRINGS — About 40 students at Charles Page High School walked out of classes about 11 a.m. Wednesday in the wake of two racially tinged incidents in the first two weeks of school.

The walkout came one day after small cards similar to a credit card bearing the phrases “White Privilege Card” and “Trumps Everything” were handed out among white students at Charles Page on Tuesday.

A flier being circulated says additional rallies are being planned for noon Wednesday at Charles Page and Clyde Boyd Middle School, and threats of possible violence have also been rumored in conjunction with those events.

The cards, available from multiple sellers on Amazon.com for a little as 28 cents apiece and portrayed as a gag gift or satirical item, weren’t funny to a number of students at the high school, including Angela Stites’ twin daughters, who are Native American and Black and who are freshmen at Charles Page.

Stites said a white female student waved one of the cards in her daughter’s face and was laughing about it, and when the girl put the card down, Stites’ daughter grabbed it and brought it home.

Stites said her understanding is that a few boys were handing out the cards after the mother of one boy bought them from Amazon and gave them to her son to hand out.

“He was selling them in the morning for $1, and then he started giving them out” after the sales dried up, she said.

Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee said members of her administrative team investigated the incident immediately.

She said privacy laws prevent her from talking in detail about what happened but that “it has been appropriately handled.”

Durkee said she didn’t know how many cards were handed out. “We just know of a few,” she said.

She said the district’s students “are really good at reporting to us, so it wasn’t long before they let us know what was going on,” adding that she has no idea what the student’s intended purpose was in distributing the cards.

“I don’t even try to hypothesize about the intent. I have no idea. I guess my hope is that it was a goofy joke,” she said.

“What I want our parents and our patrons to know is that our administration has a lot of years of handling student behavior,” she said, adding that a thorough investigation was conducted and consequences were set down “based on the severity” of the incident.

Durkee said privacy laws prevent her from saying what the specific punishment was but that “appropriate disciplinary action was taken.”

Stites, however, said that “a slap on the wrist with a suspension is not enough. They should be expelled.

Durkee said Wednesday’s walkout was peaceful and uneventful.

“I think students felt the need to have their voices heard, which is understandable,” she said. “About 40 kids walked out at 11 today. There was no violence. They spoke their piece. They weren’t off campus.

“Then they disassembled and went back to school.”

She said she understands where the students are coming from.

“I would say thank you for standing up. I want to hear what you have to say. I think our administrative team does, as well,” she said. “Our job is to educate them, but a part of educating them is to listen to them.”

Sand Springs Police Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner said the department’s school resource officer was aware of what was going on but that no other elements of the Police Department were involved because no criminal acts had occurred.

He had not been aware of the rallies being planned for next Wednesday, however, or the threats associated with them.

Stites said her daughter had sent her a picture of the walkout and said students were spreading rumors that if students didn’t participate in next week’s walkout, “they’re going to shoot up the school.”

Enzbrenner said authorities will be working to track down the sources of those rumors.

Stites, who is Native, and her husband, who is Black, also have a son attending the first grade at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy.

She said her daughters “are very into their cultures — their Native culture and their Black culture” and added that both girls are straight-A students.

“My kids love their school, but not like this,” she said.

Stites said the school district “needs to step up and do more instead of just pushing it under the rug.”

“You have tons of mixed-race kids from all over,” she said. “You should be embracing other cultures and teaching about them instead of terrorizing them and tearing them down.”

House Bill 1775, which the Oklahoma Legislature passed and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law last spring, largely bans teachers from presenting lessons involving differences in race and culture, and Stites said that has only made things worse.

“I think the state needs to butt out,” she said. “You have to embrace everybody’s culture and teach about everybody’s culture.”

Durkee said this week’s incident with the cards does not appear to be related to an incident last week in which a student took a screenshot of another student’s social media post of a photo of a Black friend, altered it by adding racial slurs, and then distributed it.

Again citing privacy constraints, Durkee did not disclose details of that incident but said the student was disciplined in an appropriate manner.

“I don’t think that the events are connected at this point,” Durkee said Wednesday afternoon, “but again, there are things that don’t necessarily come to the surface.

“I think it’s two unfortunate events that happened pretty close together that we have to deal with.”

She said her administrative team will be meeting Thursday to debrief about events thus far and discuss “what changes we can make to make things better and hopefully head off” similar incidents.

