Public works items engage council’s attention

Nollan noted, however, that the city essentially had a one-year warranty on the work – the city has a required one-year maintenance bond for 100 percent of the amount of the construction cost of the public waterline, which is $198,950. The city will assume maintenance of the waterline after one year.

Mayor Jim Spoon asked Riley, who said she had not met with residents of The Glens since early fall, if she was satisfied that the bond would cover any corrections or issues and if she thought residents were satisfied with the progress of the work.

Riley replied that the bond would cover any issues for a year but that a delayed vote by the council would keep the clock from starting on that year until after this spring’s rainy season.

Police Chief Mike Carter, who will become the city manager on March 8, noted that homeowners would still have court remedies available to them if they felt that any damage wasn’t being addressed.

Winter storm response: Carter also took a moment to praise city Parks and Recreation Department employees for their efforts during the response to the recent winter storm.