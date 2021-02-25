Public works items engage council’s attention

Public works issues dominated much of the Sand Springs City Council’s February meeting Monday evening. Among the items considered were:
Keystone Ancient Forest: Councilors unanimously approved a contract for $27,750 with Reeves Backhoe of Sand Springs for installation of a septic tank system for the Keystone Ancient Forest visitor center.
Ward 1 Councilor Phil Nollan questioned whether a $27,750 septic system was "too grandiose,” considering the much-lower cost of a residential system, but Grant Gerondale, the city’s community development director, noted that more than 500 people visited the Keystone Ancient Forest on a given day recently and that the attraction is becoming more popular, not less.
Nollan said he was satisfied with the explanation.
The company is expected to commence work in March. It reportedly will take one to two weeks to procure the tank and then about 10 days to complete the work.
Landmark Tabernacle waterline: Councilors voted 6-1 to accept a waterline easement and waterline improvements for Landmark Tabernacle, 4700 S. Oklahoma 97.
The church’s design team began work on the proposal in April 2019 for the 384-foot waterline extension in conjunction with a building expansion.
Ward 4 City Councilor Nancy Riley voiced concern about how the extension might affect property values for homeowners in The Glens subdivision. Citing concerns about erosion related to spring rains, she proposed delaying a vote on the matter for 90 days.
Nollan noted, however, that the city essentially had a one-year warranty on the work – the city has a required one-year maintenance bond for 100 percent of the amount of the construction cost of the public waterline, which is $198,950. The city will assume maintenance of the waterline after one year.
Mayor Jim Spoon asked Riley, who said she had not met with residents of The Glens since early fall, if she was satisfied that the bond would cover any corrections or issues and if she thought residents were satisfied with the progress of the work.
Riley replied that the bond would cover any issues for a year but that a delayed vote by the council would keep the clock from starting on that year until after this spring’s rainy season.
Police Chief Mike Carter, who will become the city manager on March 8, noted that homeowners would still have court remedies available to them if they felt that any damage wasn’t being addressed.
Winter storm response: Carter also took a moment to praise city Parks and Recreation Department employees for their efforts during the response to the recent winter storm.
He noted that parks employees were out clearing parking lots and assisting with plans to evacuate the Edgewood at the Gables senior living community when the power went out there. No evacuation took place, however.
Carter also thanked city trash, water and street crews. He said the city has only four street crews but that Sand Springs’ roads “were as good as any that could be found in the metro area.”
He added: “We did learn some lessons. We thought we were good on our generators” by using additives that would prevent the diesel fuel from gelling up when temperatures plummeted, but the additives weren’t sufficient for temperatures of minus 15 degrees, so the diesel fuel gelled up anyway.
Carter said the city has since ordered different additives that will prevent gelling down to minus 40 degrees.
Police officer thanked: Ward 6 Councilor Brian Jackson thanked Police Officer Brian Barnett for helping with the statewide Junior Achievement Inspire Virtual career exploration fair that kicked off Jan. 28.
Jackson, who is the development manager for Junior Achievement Oklahoma, noted that Barnett interacted virtually with thousands of eighth-graders, answering their questions in real time about the work of a police officer.
“This goes hand in what with what you, Chief Carter, have talked about over the years with our policing plan,” Jackson said.
He added that Simmons Bank covered the Sand Springs Police Department’s fee for its virtual booth.
The interactive career exploration fair showcased careers with more than 65 organizations from around the state representing the health sciences, human services and resources, industrial, manufacturing, engineering, business, marketing, communications and information technology sectors.
The event was sponsored by Bank of the West, and Sand Springs Junior Achievement partners included the Sand Springs Police Department, Webco Industries, Chick-fil-A, the Oklahoma Blood Institute, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors and TulsaTech’s Digital Graphics program.