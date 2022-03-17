Public schools library book selection process explained

There is a reason why “It,” “Carrie,” and “Salem’s Lot” are not on the library shelves at Sand Springs’ Clyde Boyd Middle School.

“We’re doing our very best to make sure the materials in our library are worth reading, are highly recommended and are age appropriate,” said Laurie Starling, the school’s library media specialist. “There are some students who are dealing with tough things, especially at the middle school age. They just want to be able to find themselves in the pages of a book on the shelves.”

Starling said she is already taking her cues from the community when it comes to selecting what books to purchase.

“For the most part, my readers know what they are ready for,” she said. “This is not something we (school librarians) take lightly.”

To help pick books that will pique students’ interest rather than just sit on a shelf and collect dust, Starling’s selection process involves regularly combing through library journals and published literary reviews and listening to recommendations from publishers and vendors.

Along with checking to see whether a title is age appropriate from both a reading level and content standpoint, the review process includes verifying whether the book would potentially tie in with the district’s curriculum and whether it would help the library provide readers with access to a wide range of perspectives and topics.

On top of reviewing external sources, Starling said she gives a lot of weight to internal sources — specifically what titles are requested by teachers and students.

However, that does not automatically mean a book requested by a student will find its way onto the school library shelves. Despite a handful of student requests in recent years, Stephen King is nowhere to be found on the library shelves at Clyde Boyd Middle School.

“If it’s a no, they usually understand when I explain that I have to keep a good balance of age appropriate materials,” Starling said. “We have some titles that are OK for eighth graders but the sixth graders probably wouldn’t pick up and vice versa.”

As part of a special Board of Education meeting in February, administrators with Bixby Public Schools laid out the parameters of a similar selection process used by that district to determine whether to add materials to their libraries.

Along with teacher feedback and looking at professional literary publications such as Kirkus Review and the School Library Journal, librarians with the southern Tulsa County district also take artistic merit into consideration, including a book’s nomination for the Oklahoma Library Association’s Sequoyah Award, the Caldecott Award or the Newberry Award.

The Sequoyah Award has three age divisions, and the winners are voted on by students across Oklahoma.

The Caldecott Award is presented annually to the illustrator of the most outstanding new American children’s picture book by the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association.

The same organization also presents the Newberry Award, which is given to the author of the most outstanding American children’s book published in a given year.

Meanwhile, Claremore Public Schools is considering revising its library selection process to include more voices in the review phase.

As initially proposed during Thursday’s school board meeting, each campus’ library purchases would be vetted by a committee rather than strictly by that site’s library media specialist.

Along with the librarian, each school’s purchase review committee would include the principal, counselor, at least two teachers and potentially student representatives. The committee membership would be subject to approval by the district’s superintendent.

The proposed policy was ultimately tabled in order to allow time for additional revisions, clarifications and grammatical tweaks based on feedback from school board members. It is slated to come back before the board in April.

“Whatever we have that goes into our libraries, it is important to remember that we are trying to present all points of view,” Claremore Superintendent Bryan Frazier said. “We’re not going to ban things just because they may be uncomfortable.”

