Public safety bill signed by Stitt; area leaders praise measure and Rep. Jadine Nollan

Unlike in other states, Oklahoma cities and towns may access property tax revenue only for sinking funds used to pay off bond issues and other debts but not for regular operating expenses.

“I am very thankful for the efforts of Rep. Nollan for sponsoring the public safety districts bill,” Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter, who was the city’s police chief for six years before assuming the city manager’s helm in March, told the Sand Springs Leader on Thursday.

“She continues to show herself to be a great leader who has always looked to put the safety and welfare of our citizens as a top priority,” he said. “At a time in our country where we need to make sure that we are able to hire the best public servants we can, this bill will allow communities to determine the level of service that they want to see.

“I have full faith that our governor will also be a champion of public safety by signing this into law,” Carter said last week.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also singled out Nollan for praise in a Facebook post last Wednesday morning.

“For decades, police officers and firefighters in communities across Oklahoma have been reliant on one source of revenue — sales tax — for their livelihoods,” Bynum wrote.