Public hearing is Thursday on electric transmission line project

A public meeting is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday for Transource Energy to gather community feedback on its plans to build a roughly $100 million, 80-mile electric transmission line across a portion of the state.

Transource, a partnership between Ohio-based American Electric Power and Evergy, is developing the Sooner-Wekiwa Project, a new overhead electric transmission line that the company says is designed to save customers hundreds of millions of dollars.

AEP is the parent company of Tulsa-based Public Service Company of Oklahoma, which generates, transmits and distributes electric power to about 565,000 retail customers in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma.

The Southwest Power Pool, the electricity balancing market for a multistate region that includes Oklahoma, awarded Transource the opportunity to construct a new electric transmission line in Oklahoma to address deficiencies in the electric grid and improve consumer access to low-cost power.

The 345-kilovolt line would stretch from Oklahoma Gas & Electric’s Sooner Substation in Noble County to PSO’s Wekiwa Substation in western Tulsa County near Sand Springs.