Public Health Lab director's resignation latest bump in road in move from Oklahoma City to Stillwater

Tom Dunning, spokesman for the Oklahoma Public Employees Association, said OSDH on average is losing 10 years of public health lab experience per employee not transitioning to the new location.

Dunning said employees were aware a new lab was necessary because the old one was in disrepair and that there already had been a $58.5 million bond passed to build a new one. Employees weren’t expecting the lab to move nearly 70 miles away into a refurbished oil and gas office and warehouse space without discussion, he said.

He added that the state’s responses to questions after the project’s announcement weren’t satisfactory.

“No one could really articulate what are the benefits that we’re getting out of this other than what they described as some kind of synergy by combining animal health, plant health and human health into some sort of lab,” Dunning said. “But nobody could really articulate how this is better for the taxpayers or the public.”

Stitt, in announcing the projects in October, called the day a milestone for public health response in the state by combining agriculture, human medicine, food safety and animal health.