PSO-contracted crews replacing streetlights in Sand Springs

Crews contracted by Public Service Company of Oklahoma are converting more than 1,000 streetlights in the city of Sand Springs to LED lights.

The work was scheduled to begin Tuesday, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed about July 25, according to PSO.

The new technology is expected to brighten roadways and improve drivers’ visibility.

The LED streetlights are more efficient and last longer, the utility company said.

It will take workers 20 to 30 minutes per streetlight to complete the transition, PSO said.

Motorists are urged to use caution around work crews during the streetlight conversion.

