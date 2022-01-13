Prosecutors: Northeastern Oklahoma matriarch, associates led massive retail theft ring with ties to Sand Springs

One head of what investigators believe to be a national hydra of retail theft organizations fell this week with the announcement of state and federal charges against a northeastern Oklahoma matriarch and her associates, who are accused of depriving retailers in a five-state area of more than $10 million.

Two Sand Springs businesses are named in a federal indictment as being used in the scheme.

State and federal charging documents identify Linda Ann Been, also known as Linda Gann, as the ringleader who allegedly cultivated and directed more than 20 "boosters," or organized shoplifters — including at least one juvenile — to steal large quantities of over-the-counter medication from stores in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Colorado for online resale.

RICO — or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations — charges normally levied against mob bosses have been filed against Been and 24 others in a 125-count state court case, and 23 people — many of whom are also charged in Tulsa County — have been named in a 214-count federal indictment alleging crimes including conspiracy, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.