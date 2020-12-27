 Skip to main content
Project Santa fund drive still accepting donations
An annual holiday fund drive that supports area families in need is winding up, but it’s not too late to donate.

A partnership between the Tulsa World and Tulsa Area Salvation Army, the Project Santa drive had raised $222,495 as of Christmas Eve.

The family assistance fund that Project Santa supports is there for households who need it throughout the year. And with the uncertainties of 2020 almost certain to continue, the need in 2021 could be greater than ever, officials said.

Over the course of the annual holiday drive, which kicked off Nov. 29, the World has introduced readers to 12 of the families who have been aided this year.

They include the Aviles family, who have struggled since mom Claudia, the primary breadwinner, lost her job, then became caregiver for her ailing father.

Another family, Melinda Walsh and her two sons, lost everything last month when their rental home burned.

Readers can learn about all 12 of the families — most of whose hardships have only been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic — at tulsaworld.com/projectsanta.

More than 1,500 area households are aided annually through the fund, which is administered by the Salvation Army.

All money raised is distributed in the form of vouchers and material gifts.

To donate

Donations may be made by sending a check or money order to Project Santa, c/o Tulsa World, P.O. Box 1770, Tulsa, OK 74102.

Or donate online at bit.ly/tulsaprojectsanta.

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

Contributions to 2020 Project Santa

Total to date: $222,495 and includes $35,869 from the Tulsa Tribune Foundation Endowment.

Donations from Tulsans include:

Sharkey’s Entertainment Emporium, $1,000; Janice Podpechan, $1,000; Ray F. Hamilton III, $1,000; Lee and Patricia Williams, $1,000; Allen E. Barrow Jr., $500; Sherri Goodall, $500; Dr. David and Vicki Hurewitz, $500; Paul Korte, $500; Kenneth Cook, $500; Eric Grimshaw, $500; Tom and Maureen Knudson, $500; Mark Blongewicz, $500; Lyndel Colglazier, $300; Nick and Karla Sidorakis, $300; Phil and Janice Wilner, $300; Karen McCullough, $215; James Taylor, $200; Judith Boyle, $200; Sara and David Carlson, $200; Jan O’Connor, $200 in memory of Kelly Hayes; Jerry and Dixie Mitchell, $200; Donna Farrior, $200; Mark and Allison Lauinger, $200; Charlene C. Smith, $200; Wellsprings of Faith Ministries, $200; Ed and Judy Anderson, $200; Sandra Chambers, $150; Cherry Fisher, $150; John and Paula Tiefenthaler, $100; Denise Patterson, $100; Susan and Marcus Lemon, $100; Mary Ellen Thurman, $100; Leslie McGuire, $100; Brian and Mary West, $100; Kay and Gary Witt, $100; Charles and Susan Bonner, $100; Stephen and Terry Curtis, $100; Richard and Sue Jeffrey, $100; Linda Mildren, $100; Debbie Craine, $100; Wayne Greene, $100; Brenda Rollins, $100; Grant Hall and Bess Livingston, $100; Schaad Titus and Patricia Neel, $100 in honor of L.C. Neel; Denise and Al Smith, $100; Larry and Ann Harral, $100 in memory of Todd Holt; James and Debby Moore, $75; Richard Ponce de Leon, $75; Del Snoberger, $50; Martha Scales, $50; Gudrun Watt, $50’ Harry and Pamela Parrish, $50; Frank Mitchell, $40; Steven Cox, $35; JoAnn Huber, $25; Tim Knight, $25.

Donations from outside Tulsa include:

The Lloyd and Karen Isley Family, Broken Arrow, $725; Pete’s Feed, Inola, $500; Frances Goddard, Mannford, $500; James Redding, Broken Arrow, $500; Carol Sollars, Jenks, $500 in memory of David Sollars; Joe and Barbara Williams, Bartlesville, $250; Richard and Michelle Schwabauer, Broken Arrow, $200; Monte and Karen Gartner, Owasso, $125; Gale Mason, Broken Arrow, $100; J. Richard Hunt, Bixby, $100; Ken and Nansi Lemaster, Skiatook, $100 in honor of George and Mary McPherson; Bill Layden, McAlester, $100; Sue Barton, Broken Arrow, $100; John and Trudy Bowers, Owasso, $100 in honor of P.H.; Jim and Diane Smith, Skiatook, $100; Marilyn Morgan, Claremore, $100; Patricia Fazzini, Broken Arrow, $100; Pete and Pat Stamper, Broken Arrow, $100.

Anonymous donations total to date: $81,800, including $2,350 in memory of Sibyl Louise Nixon.

