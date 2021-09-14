Program nourishes the bodies and souls of the young at heart

But while the food is the primary focus of the nutrition program, there’s so much more that matters, as well.

“Our focus is really to get them up, get them moving, and get them to socialize,” Pope said, adding that having the program based at Case makes that easier.

“A lot of the exercise classes we have during the day are already geared toward 55 and over,” she said. “That was our target demographic for daytime users, anyway.”

Those offerings include a general exercise class as well as Zumba and tai chi classes.

As far as socialization, program participants play cards, dominoes or pool, and bingo games, dances and game nights are held regularly.

Even without structured activities, the program seems to be drawing members in.

“They truly enjoy just coming up here and sitting down and talking,” Pope said.

She said she’s also beginning to see some crossover — older people who have been regulars in the exercises classes are now coming to lunch, and people who started out just showing up for lunch are now sticking around for classes or social time.