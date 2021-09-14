Program nourishes the bodies and souls of the young at heart

The scene was a little bit reminiscent of the first day of middle school.
Some people recognized others from last year — friends they perhaps hadn’t seen in a while.
Others were new and trying to size up the crowd and figure out where to sit.
The day even got started with the Pledge of Allegiance.
This wasn’t a middle school classroom, though. The folks who streamed into the Case Community Center meeting room Thursday are old enough to be grandparents of middle schoolers.
Yet the two generations are locked in a common struggle against the same sorts of COVID-related isolation and pandemic loneliness.
And while in-person school might be meeting the youngsters’ need for socialization, the answer is different for the young at heart.
That’s where the Sand Springs Senior Citizens Program comes in.
The organization, long housed in a separate building downtown at 205 N. McKinley Ave., was essentially mothballed in March of last year, put on a temporary hiatus that was beginning to feel permanent while a virus raged, seemingly taking particular aim at the age group that makes up its membership roster.
“We knew we needed to get them back,” said Ashlie Pope, the city Parks and Recreation Department’s events and facilities coordinator.
But there was a hitch.
While the seniors were away, Parks Department officials took a good look at their community center and realized how unfeasible it would be to return them there.
“What we’ve been told is that the old building needed a lot of work,” Pope said.
The Case Center is a little farther south and west, but if participants don’t want to drive, they can get a ride on the free group bus to and from the center.
“Most of them drive. There’s just a handful who ride the bus, and not all of them every day,” said Pope, who has been filling in driving the bus while the regular driver recovers from surgery.
Pope has been facilitating the group’s programming at the Case Community Center since it restarted in late July, working in collaboration with its four officers, who meet monthly.
She said participants in the program “are so much fun. You never know what you’re going to get with them.”
Early on, the lunch crowds could be counted in the single digits, she said, but more recently about two dozen people have been showing up regularly.
The Parks Department has an agreement with Sodexo to provide the meals.
Thursday’s menu of beans and cornbread, coleslaw, tomato relish and peaches, plus a carton of milk, seemed well-received.
But while the food is the primary focus of the nutrition program, there’s so much more that matters, as well.
“Our focus is really to get them up, get them moving, and get them to socialize,” Pope said, adding that having the program based at Case makes that easier.
“A lot of the exercise classes we have during the day are already geared toward 55 and over,” she said. “That was our target demographic for daytime users, anyway.”
Those offerings include a general exercise class as well as Zumba and tai chi classes.
As far as socialization, program participants play cards, dominoes or pool, and bingo games, dances and game nights are held regularly.
Even without structured activities, the program seems to be drawing members in.
“They truly enjoy just coming up here and sitting down and talking,” Pope said.
She said she’s also beginning to see some crossover — older people who have been regulars in the exercises classes are now coming to lunch, and people who started out just showing up for lunch are now sticking around for classes or social time.
“It has been a much smoother transition than I had anticipated,” she said. “We just thought that with us having this large facility, maybe we could come together and make it fun.”
Has it worked?
“I feel like they are happy now,” she said. “In the beginning, because we were in limbo about whether it was going to be a permanent move or not, they were a little hesitant to get too comfortable here.
“They’re all creatures of habit, and they’re not afraid to tell you that.”
But the seniors aren’t the only ones who are getting comfortable with the new arrangement.
“It’s been a fun transition because I can see the light in their eyes and the happiness,” Pope said. “It definitely makes my role here more rewarding.”