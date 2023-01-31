Preserving history: Desegregation documentary keeps Sand Springs story alive

Being in the right place at the right time to witness history in the making is often a matter of luck.

But what a person does with that experience can be a legacy.

That’s the case for James “Jim” Russell, an author, educator and social activist who not only had a front-row seat to the 1964 desegregation of Charles Page High School but also played a role in making it happen.

And now, spurred in part by last year’s dedication of a plaque recognizing that historic period at Charles Page, Russell has produced a documentary film about the desegregation that will have its premier this month at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum.

A graduate of Tulsa’s Will Rogers High School in 1962, Russell was a member of CORE, the Congress of Racial Equality, and was arrested during the 1964 Tulsa civil rights lunch counter sit-ins.

The drive to desegregate Sand Springs’ schools, shortly after the passage of the Civil Rights Act, was born in part out of that movement, with CORE joining forces with the Black community in Sand Springs.

Two members of the Black community were especially crucial. The Rev. Kenneth E. Ray provided vital community support for the campaign, as well as a physical location — his church — for the organizing meetings.

And Marques Haynes — a professional basketball player who had been born and raised in Sand Springs, who had graduated from the city’s Black school, Booker T. Washington School, and who was by 1964 a bona fide icon of the Harlem Globetrotters — loaned his voice and persuasion to the effort.

A group of nine Black students from Booker T. sought admission to Charles Page High School. The school board refused. The students then filed a complaint under the Civil Rights Act with the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, which then notified the school board of its violation of the act.

The school board relented; the students were admitted in the fall of 1964; and the city’s remaining public schools were soon integrated and Booker T. Washington closed.

It took Russell longer to put his film together than it took for the desegregation effort in Sand Springs to see success.

But like most accomplishments of such magnitude, the importance of the event, not its actual duration, is what has the staying power.

And that is, more precisely, what Russell’s film chronicles — not just the facts of the desegregation, not just the memories of those involved — although those are there, too — but the historical legacy of the struggle.

In recent years, a group of Charles Page alumni came together to have a plaque installed at the high school to commemorate its desegregation. Alumni from 10 states contributed to the fund, and organizers even exceeded their fundraising goal.

The plaque was installed in January 2022, and a dedication event was held in June at the school.

More than 100 people turned out to dedicate the plaque, a gift from the Charles Page High School classes of 1965, 1966 and 1967 to honor “the courage of their classmates” — Dollie Chambers, Cortez Johnson, Marcia Jones, Calvin Long, Keith Robinson, Marvin Stewart, Betty Towns, Douglas Westbrook and Vicki Westbrook.

Russell hired a videographer to capture footage from the event “just in case a film were ever made.”

And then Russell — who has some experience with documentary filmmaking, having previously helped produce a documentary on the 1970 teaching assistants’ strike at the University of Wisconsin — decided to make the film himself.

“It ended up something that was very doable,” he said, adding that the documentary took about four months to edit and put together — about five times longer than the desegregation effort itself.

A special treat is that the film is narrated by one of the nine Black students who helped desegregate Charles Page.

“A big discovery was that during the (June dedication) event, when Betty Towns Jackson did her part, I was just blown away by how strong her voice was,” Russell said. “She agreed to be the narrator.

“She just hit it out of the park.”

A group composed of the original plaque committee formed as an advisory committee for the film, and Russell used his Wisconsin film as a model for his work on this project.

Without the Sand Springs documentary, “that story — the technical parts of how it came to be, how people got together and what happened — would have disappeared if I had died,” he said. “I’m the last survivor” of the three initial “instigators,” including Haynes and the Rev. Ray.

Russell said his aspirations for the film are “modest.”

“The main interest for the film, I think, is probably in Oklahoma,” he said. “What I don’t know is whether people outside of the state will find it an interesting story.”

The desegregation in Sand Springs was “not the Montgomery bus boycotts. It’s not Little Rock,” where the high school’s desegregation reverberated around the globe.

“It’s a place no one’s ever heard of,” Russell said. “But, then, there are probably hundreds of stories like that that have not been told.”

His dream ambition is that the film would be shown on PBS’ “American Experience” documentary series, but he also would love the opportunity to show it to present-day Charles Page students and engage with them about their school’s history.

“If we hadn’t done that in 1964, how much longer would it have taken Sand Springs to integrate?”