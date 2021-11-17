Pre-K teacher imparts 'the ways of our ancestors' for Native American Heritage Month

Prekindergarten teacher Whitney Sanders has a lot of reasons for having a passion to teach Native American history and culture, but one of the least-passionate reasons has to do with simple math.
An estimated 2.8 million people in the country identify solely as American Indian or Alaskan Native, according to the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, released late last year.
Eight states had American Indian or Alaskan Native populations of at least 10,000 in 2019, but Oklahoma ranks third, behind only Arizona and California, the data show.
And the Census Bureau reported that Oklahoma’s Native population percentage in 2015-19 — 7.6% — ranked fourth in the country.
“For me, especially since we live here in Oklahoma, these students are surrounded by Native people in their daily lives,” Sanders said.
“And so I want them to know about the history of the people that they’re living around and also the modern customs and traditions that Native people still follow.”
Sanders, a member of the Cherokee Nation who teaches a pre-K class of 21 children at Sand Springs’ Early Childhood Education Center, came by her interest in her Native heritage through her family.
“I grew up with a grandpa who was full-blood Cherokee and an uncle who lived with me for a little while who very much knew the ways of our ancestors and instilled that in me,” she said.
But Sanders, a product of Sand Springs Public Schools who graduated from Charles Page High School in 2007, said the learning didn’t stop at home.
“I have to give a big shout-out to the Sand Springs Indian Education Department,” she said. “I grew up in Sand Springs and went through their program, and that’s where actually some of those things were made — in a cultural camp that they put on.”
“Those things” were items displayed on a table at the front of the room where Sanders was in between presentations she gave to groups of ECEC students in recognition of Native American Heritage Month.
The table held Native American dolls decked out in ribbon dresses, a papoose and cradle board, a toy made from corn husks, a bow and arrow, a small basket, stickball implements, a medicine stick, leg shakers, a drum and a flute, and a simulated deerskin dress that her grandmother made for her, among other things.
Many of the items were things that Sanders, 32, made herself; others were gifts from friends or relatives, and a few were borrowed.
But the common theme was authenticity.
When authenticity wasn’t possible, she explained why, such as with the leg shakers.
Once commonly made of turtle shells and filled with beans, metal cans are a more animal-friendly version often used today in ceremonial dances.
But Sanders also didn’t shy away from truth that might be a tiny bit uncomfortable for tiny hearts, telling the students that the string on the bow was made from a tendon from an animal and that the bow was used to hunt deer, bears and other animals to provide food, clothing and goods for Native families.
“This is something that’s a passion of mine,” she said. “I’ve noticed that Native culture is not always presented correctly in schools, even in some curriculum that’s written.
“So I wanted to bring to the table factual, accurate history that I knew of from my tribe and share that with people.”
Even the language itself can be tricky.
The terms Indian or American Indian are phrases coined by colonizers — the Europeans who came to North America and settled here.
“I use Native when talking to Natives,” Sanders said. “I use Native American with the kids.
“Indigenous is more inclusive, but that’s a really big word for pre-K, so we stick with Native American.”
Sanders started her Native education presentations three years ago, but she didn’t get to do them last year because of COVID.
“I started this when I taught at Limestone,” she said.
“I’ve had several parents reach out to me and say, ‘Thank you. I know for a fact that my family is Native, but I wasn’t taught this stuff as a child, so I’m not able to pass it on to my child, and so I appreciate that you are.”