Pre-K teacher imparts 'the ways of our ancestors' for Native American Heritage Month

Prekindergarten teacher Whitney Sanders has a lot of reasons for having a passion to teach Native American history and culture, but one of the least-passionate reasons has to do with simple math.

An estimated 2.8 million people in the country identify solely as American Indian or Alaskan Native, according to the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey, released late last year.

Eight states had American Indian or Alaskan Native populations of at least 10,000 in 2019, but Oklahoma ranks third, behind only Arizona and California, the data show.

And the Census Bureau reported that Oklahoma’s Native population percentage in 2015-19 — 7.6% — ranked fourth in the country.

“For me, especially since we live here in Oklahoma, these students are surrounded by Native people in their daily lives,” Sanders said.

“And so I want them to know about the history of the people that they’re living around and also the modern customs and traditions that Native people still follow.”

Sanders, a member of the Cherokee Nation who teaches a pre-K class of 21 children at Sand Springs’ Early Childhood Education Center, came by her interest in her Native heritage through her family.