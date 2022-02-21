Pratt music teacher Pam Eubanks named Sand Springs Teacher of the Year

When Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee announced the district’s 2021-22 Teacher of the Year on Monday afternoon, it was music to Pam Eubanks’ ears.
Although that’s not what the Pratt Elementary School vocal music teacher had expected to hear — “I was shocked,” she said — it was affirming.
“I teach music, and that’s not always something that is really recognized for Teacher of the Year,” she said after Monday's festivities. “But I feel like it’s just as important, and it’s something that will stick with kids for the rest of their lives.
“It’s a lifelong love if I can instill that in the students,” she said.
The road to this day was long and intensive for Eubanks and 11 of her colleagues, who started the journey by being named Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 5.
“Just winning Pratt Elementary — to think that they thought enough of me as an educator and a co-teacher — that’s what stood out to me,” Eubanks said Monday.
“When I got announced at Pratt Elementary by my principal (Karen Biggs), it was just like — it was such an honor that they would choose me.”
Shawn Beard, the school district’s assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, explained the annual Teacher of the Year process during Monday’s ceremony.
Faculty at each school building selected a nominee as its Site Teacher of the Year.
Then, a committee made up of district administrators, teachers from each site and school board members settled on the final 12, all of whom were required to have had three years of experience teaching in Sand Springs Public Schools and must have been planning to teach in the district for the next year.
An extensive vetting process followed that announcement, with the committee ultimately selecting five finalists, Beard said.
The finalists sat for 30-minute interviews with the selection committee, and then the winner was chosen.
Honored as Site Teachers of the Year besides Eubanks were Julie Waggoner, Early Childhood Education Center; Jerie Carter, Angus Valley Elementary School; Tera Elledge, Limestone Technology Academy; Megan Sowers, Garfield STEAM Academy; Jennifer Ennis, Northwoods Fine Arts Academy; Sandy Gilstrap, Sixth Grade Center; Amie Boatwright, Clyde Boyd Middle School; Becky Painter, Charles Page High School Freshman Academy; Christy Bouchard, Charles Page High School; Caysie Yeatman, Sand Springs Virtual Academy; and Jill Sandberg, Tulsa Boys Home.
The district’s 12 Site Teachers of the Year received certificates Monday, as well as glass plates inscribed for them by Charles Page High School engineering teacher Jessica Sprague.
The five finalists announced Jan. 13 were Eubanks, Boatwright, Bouchard, Gilstrap and Painter.
The finalists received certificates and mortars and pestles on Monday.
For Eubanks, who will represent the district in the State Teacher of the Year competition, being named the district's overall winner was really the icing on the cake.
“I’d already won just getting my school vote and then being in the top five of the district,” she said.
Eubanks, who is in her 23rd year of teaching, all in Sand Springs Public Schools, was perhaps genetically inclined to the profession.
“I’m a third-generation teacher. My daughter’s a fourth,” she said. “And my dad taught band and choir, and so I had a lot of music input from him.
“And my grandmother was a teacher,” she added. “I knew I loved school, and I wanted to teach.”
Eubanks told the Sand Springs Leader in a November profile, “I love raising my students up to be musicians from the time they are in kindergarten through fifth grade — to see them learn to sing, play instruments, learn music theory, dance, perform and enjoy the wonderful gift that music can be.”