Pratt music teacher Pam Eubanks named Sand Springs Teacher of the Year

When Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee announced the district’s 2021-22 Teacher of the Year on Monday afternoon, it was music to Pam Eubanks’ ears.

Although that’s not what the Pratt Elementary School vocal music teacher had expected to hear — “I was shocked,” she said — it was affirming.

“I teach music, and that’s not always something that is really recognized for Teacher of the Year,” she said after Monday's festivities. “But I feel like it’s just as important, and it’s something that will stick with kids for the rest of their lives.

“It’s a lifelong love if I can instill that in the students,” she said.

The road to this day was long and intensive for Eubanks and 11 of her colleagues, who started the journey by being named Site Teachers of the Year on Nov. 5.

“Just winning Pratt Elementary — to think that they thought enough of me as an educator and a co-teacher — that’s what stood out to me,” Eubanks said Monday.