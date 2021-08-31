Practice races are good Ironman warmups, but so are bricks

As you train for Ironman Tulsa, it’s good to take part in a race or two so you will know better what to expect on the big day.

Normally there are several fall triathlon events in and around Tulsa, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, current options are pretty limited.

There are a couple of good opportunities — one Oct. 9 in Guthrie and one Oct. 17 in El Reno. Consider signing up for the Sprint or Olympic distance at one of these.

Also, check out this website to look for races in our area or those to which you might like to travel: bit.ly/TriFindCalendar.

If you can’t do a live race this fall, consider introducing some brick workouts to your training.

A “brick” is a workout that includes at least two disciplines, typically swim-to-bike or bike-to-run. This type of workout helps you prepare your body for the unique challenge of moving from one sport to the next in a race.

The most common is the bike to run, as this is often the toughest transition. When you get off your bike, your legs will likely feel heavy and slow, like they are made out of bricks!