Practice races are good Ironman warmups, but so are bricks

As you train for Ironman Tulsa, it’s good to take part in a race or two so you will know better what to expect on the big day.
Normally there are several fall triathlon events in and around Tulsa, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, current options are pretty limited.
There are a couple of good opportunities — one Oct. 9 in Guthrie and one Oct. 17 in El Reno. Consider signing up for the Sprint or Olympic distance at one of these.
Also, check out this website to look for races in our area or those to which you might like to travel: bit.ly/TriFindCalendar.
If you can’t do a live race this fall, consider introducing some brick workouts to your training.
A “brick” is a workout that includes at least two disciplines, typically swim-to-bike or bike-to-run. This type of workout helps you prepare your body for the unique challenge of moving from one sport to the next in a race.
The most common is the bike to run, as this is often the toughest transition. When you get off your bike, your legs will likely feel heavy and slow, like they are made out of bricks!
But practice will teach your body to respond and, over time, reduce the impact to your run.
I recommend starting brick workouts gradually.
First, go for a 1-mile run after your bike ride. Jump off your bike and change into your running shoes as quickly as you can, and take off.
That will help your legs get used to the transition, and after a few times, it will become noticeably easier.
The same thing applies to a swim-to-bike brick. Get out of the water and onto the bike as quickly as possible.
Practice will help reduce any dizziness or fatigue you feel coming out of the water to begin your bike ride.
Bricks also help you get more efficient at changing gear as you move from one sport to the next.
Start incorporating brick workouts into your training now before it turns cold, and add mileage as your skills improve.
— Jana Rugg is a three-time Ironman finisher and triathlete who has lived in Sand Springs for 25 years. Her tips column will appear here with each regular Ironman installment until the May event.