 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Postponed: Oklahoma Fall Festival rescheduled for Oct. 1

  • 0

The Oklahoma Fall Festival will bring more than 50 arts and crafts vendors from across Oklahoma to the Case Community Center in Sand Springs — just a couple of weeks later than originally planned.

The event, postponed because of illness, is now scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

The festival will showcase fall and Christmas decor, gifts, baked goods, wreaths, handcrafted and direct-sale jewelry, leather gifts, bath and body products and much more.

Destined to be the cutest part of the event, however, is the Best Dressed Pumpkin Contest for children up to 12 years old.

First and second prizes will be awarded in each of two categories: birth to age 6 and ages 7 to 12.

All decorated pumpkins must be real. No ceramic, foam or other inorganic pumpkins are permitted.

People are also reading…

The registration fee is $5. For a registration form, email teresacsmith.9895@yahoo.com or call or text 918-960-1738. Event-day registration is allowed until 11 a.m.

In keeping with the event’s theme, mini pumpkins will be available for decorating, and a huge pumpkin will be raffled off.

For the hungry, a food truck will be available for lunch purchases.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three Charles Page High School students killed in crash near Sand Springs Lake

Three Charles Page High School students killed in crash near Sand Springs Lake

“Today our community has suffered a devastating loss. It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of three Charles Page High School students who lost their lives in a traffic accident on the afternoon of Thursday September 15," Sand Springs Public Schools Superintendent Sherry Durkee wrote in a statement released later Thursday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert