Postponed: Oklahoma Fall Festival rescheduled for Oct. 1

The Oklahoma Fall Festival will bring more than 50 arts and crafts vendors from across Oklahoma to the Case Community Center in Sand Springs — just a couple of weeks later than originally planned.

The event, postponed because of illness, is now scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.

The festival will showcase fall and Christmas decor, gifts, baked goods, wreaths, handcrafted and direct-sale jewelry, leather gifts, bath and body products and much more.

Destined to be the cutest part of the event, however, is the Best Dressed Pumpkin Contest for children up to 12 years old.

First and second prizes will be awarded in each of two categories: birth to age 6 and ages 7 to 12.

All decorated pumpkins must be real. No ceramic, foam or other inorganic pumpkins are permitted.

The registration fee is $5. For a registration form, email teresacsmith.9895@yahoo.com or call or text 918-960-1738. Event-day registration is allowed until 11 a.m.

In keeping with the event’s theme, mini pumpkins will be available for decorating, and a huge pumpkin will be raffled off.

For the hungry, a food truck will be available for lunch purchases.