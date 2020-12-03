 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek tips into robbery, attempted shooting investigation

Police seek tips into robbery, attempted shooting investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
EZ Mart robbery

Here is a screenshot from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page regarding the robbery from the EZ Mart in Berryhill on Nov. 29. 

 Shawn Hein

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a robbery and attempted shooting case over the weekend.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, a masked man entered the EZ Mart located at 6104 W. 41st St. in Berryhill. The man pointed a weapon at the employees and demanded cash from the register. After getting the money, the suspect ran from the store. The man got in a gray vehicle and sped away from the scene.

A witness attempted to follow the suspect and relay the vehicle’s tag number to 911 dispatchers. As the vehicles traveled east down 60th Street South and turned onto 64th West Avenue, the masked man fired two shots at the witness’ vehicle. The witness was not hit.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identify the suspect. He is described as a thin, black male, approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie and black pants.

He was driving a gray, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra with red, Muscogee Creek Nation license plates.

Video of the robbery is available on the TCSO Facebook page (see VIDEO). Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 918-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
In record year for absentee voting, Election Board staffer thankful for hardworking team in Tulsa County
News

In record year for absentee voting, Election Board staffer thankful for hardworking team in Tulsa County

  • Updated

Casey Reynolds oversees the Tulsa County Election Board’s absentee voting division. “All I can say is, I don’t really deserve this recognition. It was my team that really did all the work,” he said.

Tulsans can be thankful for citizen oversight of race massacre graves search

How do you erase medical debt for thousands? A Tulsa couple we're thankful for tells us how they did it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News