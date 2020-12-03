Police seek tips into robbery, attempted shooting investigation

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a robbery and attempted shooting case over the weekend.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, a masked man entered the EZ Mart located at 6104 W. 41st St. in Berryhill. The man pointed a weapon at the employees and demanded cash from the register. After getting the money, the suspect ran from the store. The man got in a gray vehicle and sped away from the scene.

A witness attempted to follow the suspect and relay the vehicle’s tag number to 911 dispatchers. As the vehicles traveled east down 60th Street South and turned onto 64th West Avenue, the masked man fired two shots at the witness’ vehicle. The witness was not hit.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identify the suspect. He is described as a thin, black male, approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie and black pants.

He was driving a gray, four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra with red, Muscogee Creek Nation license plates.

Video of the robbery is available on the TCSO Facebook page (see VIDEO). Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call 918-596-5601 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

