 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police look for tips into possible early-morning burglary at Sassy's

Police look for tips into possible early-morning burglary at Sassy's

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for tips following an alleged burglary at near-by business Tuesday morning.

At around 3:30 a.m., a white male used a sledge hammer to bust through a wall at Sassy’s, located on the 6500 block of Charles Page Blvd. The man first went through the office area of the business where he stole several items. He returned approximately 50 minutes later and began breaking glass in the display cases, then took vapes and E-cigs before leaving the business.

The man was wearing blue jeans and a T-shirt with the word “King” on it. In the first video, he is wearing a blue jacket. In the second, the man is wearing a flannel shirt.

TCSO reported the break-in total $2,000 between stolen inventory and damages.

Any person with information about the burglary is asked to call 918-596-5601 or call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News