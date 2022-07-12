 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOOTS, BADGES AND BLOOD

Police Department locks up the win in Boots & Badges blood drive

 Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, Sand Springs Leader

Koltyn Morehead of the Oklahoma Blood Institute monitors Lou Toto during his blood donation Friday afternoon at the Boots & Badges blood drive at the Case Community Center.

Toto, who has lived in Sand Springs with his wife, Julia Toto, for about seven years, said he listed his support for the Fire Department — the boots — after he saw his wife indicate her support for the Police Department — the badges.

“They’re all heroes,” Julia Toto said.

For the record, the OBI reported that 26 people donated blood Fridayon behalf of the badges and 24 donated in honor of the boots. The Fire Department won the friendly competition in 2021, but the Police Department will hold the bragging rights for the next year.

