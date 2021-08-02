Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner promoted to deputy chief

Longtime Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner has been promoted to deputy chief, filling a vacancy created in March when John Mars was promoted to chief of police from deputy chief.
Enzbrenner has served the Sand Springs Police Department for 30 years as patrol officer, shift supervisor and commander of both the Patrol and Detective divisions, a news release issued by Mars’ office Monday morning states.
Mars said Monday afternoon that Enzbrenner is known for his deep commitment to Sand Springs.
“Todd is very well-known in our community … because he values our community,” he said, recalling that during the flood of 2019 Enzbrenner “was that guy standing out there with water up to his knees for 16, 18 hours a day helping people in the flooded areas.”
“That’s the kind of people that we want leading our Police Department,” he said.
Enzbrenner said he is “just completely humbled and grateful for this opportunity to serve the people of Sand Springs and the officers in this department.”
“Certainly it’s an honor to have this position, and I think it’s a bit daunting when you think about the trust that’s placed in a person in this position,” he said. “Luckily I have a great boss — have always had great bosses — that I can learn from.”
Enzbrenner said his day-to-day duties won’t change much at first, at least not until his previous position has been filled, but that he will have “a little more interaction with the entire department than just the Patrol Division.”
Previously, Enzbrenner has trained officers in the use of a new computer system; implemented a civilian review board related to officer conduct and policy compliance; and developed programs, policies and training for firearms, including less-lethal weapons, the news release states.
He also is the tactical team leader of a multijurisdictional SWAT team, providing planning, training, equipment and mentoring for 19 officers from three separate area law enforcement agencies.
Enzbrenner, an honors graduate of the University of Tulsa’s Police Executive Development and Leadership Program, brings extensive experience in law enforcement to his new role, excelling in police operations, management skills and strategic planning, the news release states, adding that he employs proactive community policing to meet residents’ needs.
Enzbrenner added that he’s only one of a number of department employees with extensive experience, so much so that “we are a little long in the tooth,” he said.
To that end, he said, it is a goal of his to “build up our leaders.”
“I want to develop leaders, either current leaders or people we have here who want to be leaders,” he said. “I want to give them every bit of guidance and training and freedom to learn and grow as much as they can.
“I want to prepare the people who are going to replace us to replace us.”
Mars said he is looking forward to collaborating with Enzbrenner to serve the community.
“Todd and I work really well together,” he said. “In fact, someone told me, ‘You guys work so well together because you are a thinker and a ponderer, and Todd is more get up and go. You have the same visions and goals for the community; you just approach them differently.’”
Mars said he believes that the “two different styles with the same vision and goals will be a very successful endeavor.”
Enzbrenner joined the Sand Springs Police Department in July 1991 after serving as a military police officer with the Marine Corps and as a detention officer with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
He and his wife, Cassie Enzbrenner, have three daughters, Devin, Kylie and Abbie.
Enzbrenner will begin his official duties as deputy chief on Saturday.
He will be ceremonially sworn in during the Aug. 23 City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers on the first floor of the Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St.