Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner promoted to deputy chief

“I want to develop leaders, either current leaders or people we have here who want to be leaders,” he said. “I want to give them every bit of guidance and training and freedom to learn and grow as much as they can.

“I want to prepare the people who are going to replace us to replace us.”

Mars said he is looking forward to collaborating with Enzbrenner to serve the community.

“Todd and I work really well together,” he said. “In fact, someone told me, ‘You guys work so well together because you are a thinker and a ponderer, and Todd is more get up and go. You have the same visions and goals for the community; you just approach them differently.’”

Mars said he believes that the “two different styles with the same vision and goals will be a very successful endeavor.”

Enzbrenner joined the Sand Springs Police Department in July 1991 after serving as a military police officer with the Marine Corps and as a detention officer with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

He and his wife, Cassie Enzbrenner, have three daughters, Devin, Kylie and Abbie.

Enzbrenner will begin his official duties as deputy chief on Saturday.

He will be ceremonially sworn in during the Aug. 23 City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers on the first floor of the Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.