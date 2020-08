Police Arrests and Incidents

(Editor’s Note: Information in this column is gathered from police reports and any related public documents. Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges should be filed, innocence or guilt is determined by a court of law.)

ARRESTS

August 13

Theresa Lynn Scott, 48, of Collinsville was arrested on a complaint of possession of a controlled substance.

August 14

Tiawna C. Dement, 38, of Tulsa was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.

August 16

Thomas Daniel Johnson, 47, of Sand Springs was arrested on complaints of lewd proposals to a child under 16.

August 20

Ronald Dewayne Miller, 25, transient, was arrested on complaints of public intoxication.

Cody James Scroggins, 29, of Tulsa was arrested on complaints of uttering a forged instrument.

Queenella Renee Boedecker, 46, of Tulsa was arrested for warrants.

Jara Christine Nelson, 24, was arrested on complaints of obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants.

Anthony Dewayne Henry, 36, of Sand Springs was arrested on a complaint of petty larceny.

INCIDENTS

August 14

1:11 a.m. Comp On St. 5000 block of S SPRUCE DR

2:19 a.m. Disturbance. 8000 block of W PARKWAY BLVD

5:56 a.m. Disturbance. 1000 block of N ADAMS RD

7:21 a.m. Disturbance. 4000 block of S ROLLING OAKS CIR

9:38 a.m. Disturbance. 20300 block of W 10 ST S