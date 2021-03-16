Pogue Airport to host Civil Air Patrol for training exercise Saturday

About 100 members of the Civil Air Patrol’s Oklahoma Wing will descend on Sand Springs’ William R. Pogue Municipal Airport for a statewide training exercise Saturday.
Lt. Col. David McCollum, the incident commander for the exercise, said it’s important for CAP members — who are all volunteers — to practice “so that we can be ready for anything that comes up.”
He added that missions in Oklahoma primarily have to do with storm damage assessment.
“Because of COVID, this will be the first exercise we’ve been able to have in quite a while,” he said. “It’s kind of to knock the rust off and get ready for storm season.”
During normal times, such training exercises take place quarterly, McCollum said.
The Oklahoma Wing is justifiably concerned about the approach of spring storm season.
Just two years ago, in May 2019, the state saw more than 60 tornadoes — triple the month’s average; historic rainfall amounts that led to record flooding that threatened the integrity of the levee system on the west side of Tulsa toward Sand Springs; and a state of emergency that ultimately encompassed all 77 counties in Oklahoma.
CAP volunteers flew all over northeastern Oklahoma assessing damage and capturing encoded digital images for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, McCollum said.
For Saturday’s exercise, he said, the state agency has given CAP members a list of targets it would like photographed: the Fort Gibson, Muskogee and Webbers Falls marinas, the Arkansas River and the Keystone Dam.
But it’s not only the pilots who will be doing the work, McCollum said.
“This is a training mission for our crews, both air and ground,” he said.
Although the training is not mandatory for CAP members, he said, all members of air and ground crews must be able to perform certain tasks proficiently to qualify for those positions. Members must requalify periodically, as well.
Saturday’s participants will be a combination of adults and cadets, who can range in age from 12 to 20.
Air crew members must be 18 or older, McCollum said, so a lot of cadets typically serve on the ground crews.
The Oklahoma Wing currently has 581 volunteers, including senior members and cadets, he said.
Another part of this weekend’s training will be search and rescue mission simulations, McCollum said.
The Civil Air Patrol, which is celebrating its 80th year this year, uses some of the most advanced technology available to help locate missing or overdue aircraft, he said.
The organization performs about 90% of all search and rescue operations within the contiguous United States.
Nearly all aircraft flying in the United States carry an ELT, or emergency locator transmitter, which is triggered by G-forces, so if the plane hits the ground too hard, the ELT is activated, McCollum said.
When this happens, authorities attempt to contact the pilot to determine whether assistance is needed.
If the pilot can’t be reached, he said, CAP volunteers go into action. Using coordinates from the ELT, air crew members search for the plane.
Because aircraft “never crash where we can just go in and land,” McCollum said, once a plane is located, the air crew sends its coordinates to the ground crew and then helps direct the ground crew into the crash site, which can sometimes be very remote.
CAP’s 60,000 volunteer members nationally were credited with saving 130 lives during the past fiscal year.
Besides the air and ground crew members and the mission staff itself of about nine or 10 people, Saturday’s training is expected to have some visitors.
McCollum said U.S. Rep Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla. — who he said is a member of CAP’s Congressional Squadron — is expected to stop by.
The Congressional Squadron was established in 1968 and is open to all members of Congress and their staffs. It is based at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
A few of its most notable members include Presidents Biden and Ford; Vice Presidents Dick Cheney and Al Gore; and former Sen. John McCain.
Another expected visitor Saturday is perhaps not as eagerly anticipated, McCollum said: a “white cell,” or “white team.” These are the trouble-makers, the ones who provide the glitches and snafus that make routine training exercises anything but, he said.
“That is valuable training,” McCollum said. “Just when you think everything is going smoothly, … something will happen, whether it’s mechanical or another type of emergency comes up.”
McCollum said the Pogue Airport is a great place for such training exercises.
“For one thing, they like us to be there,” he said. But the Pogue Airport “is outside of the heavily trafficked airspace of Tulsa itself, so we’re clear of Tulsa International and Jones Riverside, and yet it is big enough that it can accommodate us.”
For its part, the airport is happy to have CAP use its facilities because it supports CAP’s work, said Ken Madison, the airport’s supervisor. CAP also buys fuel from the airport, he said.
