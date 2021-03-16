Pogue Airport to host Civil Air Patrol for training exercise Saturday

The Congressional Squadron was established in 1968 and is open to all members of Congress and their staffs. It is based at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

A few of its most notable members include Presidents Biden and Ford; Vice Presidents Dick Cheney and Al Gore; and former Sen. John McCain.

Another expected visitor Saturday is perhaps not as eagerly anticipated, McCollum said: a “white cell,” or “white team.” These are the trouble-makers, the ones who provide the glitches and snafus that make routine training exercises anything but, he said.

“That is valuable training,” McCollum said. “Just when you think everything is going smoothly, … something will happen, whether it’s mechanical or another type of emergency comes up.”

McCollum said the Pogue Airport is a great place for such training exercises.

“For one thing, they like us to be there,” he said. But the Pogue Airport “is outside of the heavily trafficked airspace of Tulsa itself, so we’re clear of Tulsa International and Jones Riverside, and yet it is big enough that it can accommodate us.”