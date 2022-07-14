Plucky ducklings pulled from Sand Springs storm sewer

“What was that mama thinking?”

Sand Springs Animal Welfare Coordinator Tracy Arvidson sure didn’t know why a mother duck would be wandering around with her tiny ducklings in tow near the busy intersection of Main Street and Morrow Road, but sometimes you have to give up on figuring out why and just be glad a story has a happy ending.

This one does, thanks to the efforts of a number of people.

Arvidson said a concerned resident left a phone message for the Animal Welfare staff early Wednesday saying she had seen the mama and baby ducks crossing the road and saw several of the babies slip through a grate and into the storm drain.

Animal Welfare staff and volunteers who responded could see the ducklings below the storm drain grate, but the mama was never seen again, Arvidson said.

One duckling was captured fairly early on, but two others remained elusive, so the humans had to get creative.

A pet crate holding a bowl of water and a bowl of dried mealworms and chicken scratch was placed in the dry bottom of the storm sewer, but the clever fowl didn’t take the bait, instead running through the tunnel that goes under Main Street to escape capture.

Only when Animal Welfare volunteer Brandee Harris crossed Main to the east and spooked the ducklings through the grate on that side back toward the west was Animal Welfare employee Dave Hunt — who was down in the storm sewer — able to capture them and hand them up gingerly to Harris’ waiting hands.

The ducklings were taken to Laura Golden Shannon, a wildlife rehabilitator with WING IT, who lives south of Sand Springs.

The ducklings, which Shannon said are within a week old, were settling in just fine, she said late Wednesday.

That included getting to know their new siblings — two other ducks that are about 2 weeks old and a third, about a week old, that also just arrived Wednesday.

Shannon has no idea yet whether she has boys or girls.

“We will not know genders until they develop a ‘quack,’” she said. “This is the best way to tell when they are teens.”

She said all of the ducklings she has appear to be mallards, which can be wild or domestic.

“But we will treat them as wilds,” she said. “Once they are fully feathered and can fly, we will release them on our pond.”

Shannon, who started rehabbing during the COVID-19 pandemic, said some ducks she has rehabilitated have migrated and then returned, others have stayed full time, and still others have left and not come back.

“Our wilds will be interested in (the babies) and will come up to visit when they have water time,” she said.

With any luck, they'll also teach them about staying out of traffic — and storm drains.