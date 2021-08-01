Planners, students alike buoyed by fun, successful Sandite Summer Camp

Teams — each made up of four students from grades as young as incoming fifth-graders to as old as incoming ninth-graders — had roughly 90 minutes to figure out how to get a small, plastic figure across a tub of water without the figure getting wet.

Complicating the challenge was that the plastic figure had to be submerged for at least 30 seconds, but it couldn’t sink.

The students had a wide variety of tools with which to fashion their inventions, including rulers, scissors, duct tape, Popsicle sticks, plastic spoons, rubber bands, balloons, plastic and Styrofoam cups, marbles, plastic eggs and paper clips.

By the end of the challenge, two teams had come pretty close to meeting all the requirements — at least, enough so that they got to be first in line for Popsicles.

Johnson, who has worked for Sand Springs Public Schools for 20 years and was herself a Charles Page High School graduate, said STEM challenges are a fantastic way to teach scientific concepts.

“They actually don’t realize they’re using those concepts until afterward,” she said. “We do the fun part and then (say), ‘Guess what you just learned?’

“This is basically how I teach all the time,” she said, “but not every kid can take my class.”