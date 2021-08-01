Planners, students alike buoyed by fun, successful Sandite Summer Camp

Nearly three dozen students went into a recent STEM challenge at the Sand Springs Sixth Grade Center hoping that their best ideas wouldn’t hold water.
As it turned out, only two of the eight teams competing ended up feeling buoyant when their skills propelled them somewhere close to solving the challenge.
But no matter.
Whether the students realize that they learned about buoyancy, propulsion and hydrodynamics is almost beside the point; they will undoubtedly remember that they had fun.
And that was the whole idea.
Acknowledging in May the learning loss that resulted from more than a year of trying to educate students during the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Sherry Durkee said federal recovery money intended to help students get back on track would be used in her district for the inaugural Sandite Summer Camp.
“We know that there are some gaps; some children have missed out on some enrichment,” she said then. “So we are going to focus on learning, with our math and reading standards,” but with a nod toward socialization and fun, including field trips and a lot of STEM activities.
That’s where Janet Johnson comes in.
A seventh- and eighth-grade STEM teacher at Clyde Boyd Middle School during the academic year, Johnson was leading the Aquaman-themed STEM challenge. Even the concept sounded, well, challenging.
Teams — each made up of four students from grades as young as incoming fifth-graders to as old as incoming ninth-graders — had roughly 90 minutes to figure out how to get a small, plastic figure across a tub of water without the figure getting wet.
Complicating the challenge was that the plastic figure had to be submerged for at least 30 seconds, but it couldn’t sink.
The students had a wide variety of tools with which to fashion their inventions, including rulers, scissors, duct tape, Popsicle sticks, plastic spoons, rubber bands, balloons, plastic and Styrofoam cups, marbles, plastic eggs and paper clips.
By the end of the challenge, two teams had come pretty close to meeting all the requirements — at least, enough so that they got to be first in line for Popsicles.
Johnson, who has worked for Sand Springs Public Schools for 20 years and was herself a Charles Page High School graduate, said STEM challenges are a fantastic way to teach scientific concepts.
“They actually don’t realize they’re using those concepts until afterward,” she said. “We do the fun part and then (say), ‘Guess what you just learned?’
“This is basically how I teach all the time,” she said, “but not every kid can take my class.”
Johnson said she sees her role as “really trying to support what the math and language arts teachers are teaching.”
She said she found out that the language arts teachers were going to teach a poem about Icarus, a character in Greek mythology who died when he flew too close to the sun on wax wings that melted.
“So we’re building kites out of tissue paper and straw,” she said, explaining that students then learn about surface area and lift.
In another example, Johnson said she knew that students were struggling with fractions, so in a previous STEM challenge, “they had to solve math problems to get the supplies for the balloon cars, so we included fractions.”
“That’s what my job is — to make it fun,” she said. “But it’s still about learning.”
Johnson learned that Sandite Summer Camp was worth giving up three weeks of her summer.
“This is a great program,” she said. “I’ve had more fun teaching this than I thought I would.
“Even in small ways, this might change how I teach in the regular year.”
Amy Sanders, the instructional coach for Charles Page High School and administrator for the camp, said that “besides the obvious standards in math, reading and science we covered, the overarching lessons were in teamwork, citizenship and critical thinking.”
“Students had to rely on past experiences to acquire new skills,” she said, adding that “‘I can’t’ was not an option.”
Jenifer Holland, the lead teacher for the site, said the camp’s emphasis on STEM put students “in an environment that requires a great deal of communication and teamwork. These are skills that will benefit the students throughout the progression of their education as well as beyond high school,” she said.
Holland, who normally teaches math at the Freshman Academy, also noted that the camp provided an opportunity for incoming sixth-graders to get to know their new school early and allowed incoming freshmen to build relationships with some of their new teachers.
But as much as students learned, teachers and administrators learned, too.
Sanders said that next year, she “would like to advertise the amazing things we did (this year). This experience was fun for students and for staff.”
Sanders said she would tell students thinking about signing up next year that “this is a chance to work on things you may never do in school and apply what you have already learned.”
Holland said she hopes that families hear about this summer’s program and will take advantage of it next year.
“I think that we as the staff from the program have learned how much students crave hands-on experiences and real-world application to the concepts they are learning,” she said.