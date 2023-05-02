The city of Sand Springs on Wednesday announced the latest feather in its development cap — the last available lot in the Riverwest development will be the new home of a Planet Fitness facility that could be open for business by the year’s end.

Construction on the planned 20,000-square-foot facility — one square foot for every resident of Sand Springs — will get underway this summer on land just south of Colton’s Steak House & Grill at 100 W. Morrow Road, according to a press release from the city.

“Sand Springs is excited to welcome Planet Fitness to our community, and their inclusion puts an exclamation mark on the end of the Riverwest project that has been one of the most impactful projects funded by Vision 2025,” Mayor Jim Spoon said in the press release.

The roughly $8 million project is being developed by League Capital LLC of Tulsa, a private equity firm that has specialized in commercial real estate since 2009. It will be operated by Excel Fitness Holdings, an Austin, Texas-area leading franchisee of Planet Fitness.

Based in Hampton, New Hampshire, Planet Fitness reportedly has about 2,400 clubs in the United States, Canada, Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico and Australia, making it one of the world’s largest fitness club franchises by number of members and locations.

According to data from 2019, all locations were franchises except for 80 corporate-owned clubs.

Excel Fitness Holdings operates more than 125 Planet Fitness locations across Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia and Utah.

The company says it focuses on member satisfaction by developing exceptional clubs and delivering world-class customer service.

“This marks the 12th location from our franchisee group in the state, and, as one of the largest franchisees in Oklahoma, we’re excited to become a part of the Sand Springs community,” said CJ Bouchard, president and CEO of Excel Fitness Holdings, adding that the company is “thrilled to create a workout environment where everyone in Sand Springs feels accepted and respected.”

“Our Sand Springs club will have the best of the best when it comes to fitness, with plenty of cardio to make sure you can get in and out for a workout on any schedule,” Bouchard said.

City Councilor Mike Burdge, a longtime track coach for Sand Springs Public Schools, said that when City Manager Mike Carter approached the council about the possibility of bringing a Planet Fitness to Sand Springs, “I visited one of their locations in Tulsa. I was very impressed with their dedication to being part of the community — especially to the health of our students.”

The state-of-art fitness facility will feature new cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, 60-inch HDTVs spanning the length of the gym, and fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, all geared toward promoting an active lifestyle.

Planet Fitness markets itself as a “Judgement Free Zone” that caters to novice and casual gym users rather than the bodybuilder type. While that approach has alienated a number of serious weightlifters, it seems to be working well for the company and for the average humans it hopes to entice into its gyms.

Planet Fitness says on its website that it created the “Judgement Free Zone” because “we believe anyone, of any fitness level, should feel accepted and respected when they walk into a gym. Our non-intimidating, welcoming environment fosters a sense of community among all members and encourages them to work toward their health and fitness goals — no matter how big or how small.”

Typical membership plans are the classic $10-a-month plan with an annual fee of $49 and no minimum commitment to a perk-packed PF Black Card plan that costs $25 a month plus an annual fee of $49 and a 12-month commitment.

Planet Fitness has four Tulsa locations plus facilities in Broken Arrow and Claremore. Many are open 24 hours a day.