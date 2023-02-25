The Women’s Chamber of Commerce has sold pie by the slice at the Rotary Club’s annual chili cookoff for many years as a fundraiser of its own to help with its efforts to promote literacy in Sand Springs.

This year’s pie sales of $925 was a record, according to Teresa Smith, the Women’s Chamber’s president, and that’s a good thing, because expenses — specifically the cost of repairs — are rising, too.

The Little Red Library box at Sand Springs Lake is out of order after high winds during a storm apparently caught hold of a door on the box that had been left open and ripped it off, Smith said.

With no way to protect the books inside from the weather, the box now sits empty until repairs can be made.

A partnership between the Women’s Chamber and the city Parks and Recreation Department led to the placement of the four distinctive red boxes full of books beginning in July 2020. Residents are able to take books to read without checking them out or paying for them, and patrons are encouraged to leave books when possible, as well.

Besides the box at the lake — which had been the program’s most-used location — Little Red Library boxes are at Pratt Civitan Park, at the splash pad at Case Community Park and inside Boulder Coffee at 118 N. Main St.

The Women’s Chamber handles the book part of the operation, while the Parks and Recreation Department takes care of any maintenance issues, Smith said.

The Women’s Chamber sets aside money each year to fund any repairs the Parks Department needs to make, whether a result of weather, vandalism or routine equipment malfunction.

Smith said the Parks Department has been notified about the damage to the box at Sand Springs Lake and will complete the repairs as soon as possible.

The Little Red Library inside Boulder Coffee originally was at the Inez Kirk City Garden Park at the corner of Broadway Street and McKinley Avenue downtown, but it had to be moved because of vandalism there, Smith said.

But overall, “vandalism of the four boxes has been minimal, and we are grateful for that,” she said.

Smith said the chamber is also grateful for the efforts of parks employees to keep the boxes available for residents’ use.

Parks employees “are some of the most hard-working people we know,” she said. “They have a full-time job maintaining all of our beautiful parks yet partner with us in keeping the little red boxes up and going.

“We couldn’t do this without the Sand Springs Park Department.”

But residents could help minimize the need for future repairs by making sure the boxes’ doors are closed tightly and reporting any damage or vandalism to the Parks and Recreation Department, she said.

“The Little Red Libraries have been in place for over two years now, and we are thrilled at the response we have received from our Sandite family,” Smith said.

She said donations of books, money and volunteer time are always appreciated.

People who have just a few books to donate can place them in a Little Red Library box at any location, but if the donation is much larger than that, donors should call Smith at 918-960-1738 to arrange for delivery or pickup.

Used books are fine, although Smith asked that they be only minimally worn with no pages colored over.